2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winners, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy.

The Ryder Cup teammates won the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale on Sunday after a one-hole playoff against Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer. The win is the 25th of McIlroy’s career and third of Lowry’s on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy and Lowry will each bank $1,286,050, while Ramey and Trainer will earn $525,100 as a consolation prize. Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard finished a shot back in third and will take home $343,763 a piece.

With $8.9 million up for grabs, check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Prize money payouts

Position Players Score Earnings (each) 1 Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry -25 $1,286,050 2 Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer -25 $525,100 3 Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard -24 $343,763 T4 Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox -23 $234,181 T4 Sam Stevens and Paul Barjon -23 $234,181 T4 Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn -23 $234,181 T4 Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman -23 $234,181 T8 Greyson Sigg and Chesson Hadley -22 $149,075 T8 Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre -22 $149,075 10 Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin -21 $122,375 T11 Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway -20 $69,070 T11 Austin Eckroat and Chris Gotterup -20 $69,070 T11 Brice Garnett and Sepp Straka -20 $69,070 T11 K.H. Lee and Michael Kim -20 $69,070 T11 Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick -20 $69,070 T11 Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney -20 $69,070 T11 Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith -20 $69,070 T11 Callum Tarren and David Skinns -20 $69,070 T19 Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman -19 $37,380 T19 Peter Malnati and Russell Knox -19 $37,380 T19 Luke List and Henrik Norlander -19 $37,380 T19 Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer -19 $37,380 T23 Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama -18 $23,763 T23 Mac Meissner and Austin Smotherman -18 $23,763 T23 Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele -18 $23,763 T23 Davis Thompson and Andrew Novak -18 $23,763 T23 Aaron Rai and David Lipsky -18 $23,763 T28 Nick Hardy and Davis Riley -17 $19,135 T28 Brandon Wu and James Nicholas -17 $19,135 T28 Doug Ghim and Chan Kim -17 $19,135 T28 Kevin Yu and C.T. Pan -17 $19,135 T28 Dylan Wu and Justin Lower -17 $19,135 T28 Ben Kohles and Patton Kizzire -17 $19,135 T28 Harry Hall and Scott Piercy -17 $19,135 T28 Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen -17 $19,135 36 Matt Wallace and Thorbjorn Olesen -16 $17,533 37 Ben Taylor and Sean O’Hair -15 $17,177 38 Nate Lashley and Rafa Campos -14 $16,821 39 Vincent Norrman and Jorge Campillo -13 $16,465 40 Chez Reavie and Brandt Snedeker -9 $16,109

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek