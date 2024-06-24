Here is your 2024 New York Mankees roster

Here, back despite a total absence of popular demand, is your 2024 New York Mankees roster.

Presented as always with significant thought and research yet no explanation. Active players only (and assuming an upcoming Edwin Diaz suspension):

Starters

1B: Pete Alonso

2B: Gleyber Torres

SS: Francisco Lindor

3B: Mark Vientos

C: Francisco Alvarez

DH: J.D. Martinez

RF: Juan Soto

CF: Aaron Judge

LF: Alex Verdugo

Bench

C Jose Trevino

OF Brandon Nimmo

INF Anthony Volpe

OF Trent Grisham

Pitching Staff

SP: Gerrit Cole

SP: Luis Gil

SP: Luis Severino

SP: Carlos Rodon (L)

SP: Marcus Stroman

RP: Clay Holmes

RP: Nestor Cortes (L)

RP: Jake Diekman (L)

RP: Luke Weaver

RP: Michael Tonkin

RP: Tommy Kahnle

RP: Dedniel Nunez

RP: Reed Garrett