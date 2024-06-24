Here is your 2024 New York Mankees roster
Here, back despite a total absence of popular demand, is your 2024 New York Mankees roster.
Presented as always with significant thought and research yet no explanation. Active players only (and assuming an upcoming Edwin Diaz suspension):
Starters
1B: Pete Alonso
2B: Gleyber Torres
SS: Francisco Lindor
3B: Mark Vientos
C: Francisco Alvarez
DH: J.D. Martinez
RF: Juan Soto
CF: Aaron Judge
LF: Alex Verdugo
Bench
C Jose Trevino
OF Brandon Nimmo
INF Anthony Volpe
OF Trent Grisham
Pitching Staff
SP: Gerrit Cole
SP: Luis Gil
SP: Luis Severino
SP: Carlos Rodon (L)
SP: Marcus Stroman
RP: Clay Holmes
RP: Nestor Cortes (L)
RP: Jake Diekman (L)
RP: Luke Weaver
RP: Michael Tonkin
RP: Tommy Kahnle
RP: Dedniel Nunez
RP: Reed Garrett