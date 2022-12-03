2024 WR Terrance Moore Jr. lands offer from Alabama

Brody Smoot
Alabama’s coaching staff recently extended an offer to Terrance Moore Jr., a three-star 2024 wide receiver. The Tide are one of the many schools that have offered Moore Jr. up to this point.

Moore Jr. plays for Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, Florida. He has a large catch radius at 6-foot-3. In recent years, the Tide have lacked big-bodied wide receivers. There is a strong possibility that the coaching staff decides to pursue taller and more explosive wide receivers in the future in order to stretch the field against opposing teams.

If that is the case, Moore Jr. fits the profile. We will have to wait and see how the Tide decides to recruit the Florida native.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Terrance Moore Jr.’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

46

48

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

42

44

247 Composite

3

382

58

52

 

Vitals

Hometown

Tampa, Florida

Projected Position

Wide receiver

Height

6-3

Weight

190

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on December 1, 2022.

  • No visits are scheduled to Alabama at this time.

Offers

  • Alabama

  • Arizona State

  • Auburn

  • Florida State

  • Miami

  • Ole Miss

