2024 WR Terrance Moore Jr. lands offer from Alabama

Alabama’s coaching staff recently extended an offer to Terrance Moore Jr., a three-star 2024 wide receiver. The Tide are one of the many schools that have offered Moore Jr. up to this point.

Moore Jr. plays for Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, Florida. He has a large catch radius at 6-foot-3. In recent years, the Tide have lacked big-bodied wide receivers. There is a strong possibility that the coaching staff decides to pursue taller and more explosive wide receivers in the future in order to stretch the field against opposing teams.

If that is the case, Moore Jr. fits the profile. We will have to wait and see how the Tide decides to recruit the Florida native.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Terrance Moore Jr.’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 46 48 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 42 44 247 Composite 3 382 58 52

Vitals

Hometown Tampa, Florida Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-3 Weight 190 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 1, 2022.

No visits are scheduled to Alabama at this time.

Offers

Alabama

Arizona State

Auburn

Florida State

Miami

Ole Miss

