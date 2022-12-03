2024 WR Terrance Moore Jr. lands offer from Alabama
Alabama’s coaching staff recently extended an offer to Terrance Moore Jr., a three-star 2024 wide receiver. The Tide are one of the many schools that have offered Moore Jr. up to this point.
Moore Jr. plays for Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, Florida. He has a large catch radius at 6-foot-3. In recent years, the Tide have lacked big-bodied wide receivers. There is a strong possibility that the coaching staff decides to pursue taller and more explosive wide receivers in the future in order to stretch the field against opposing teams.
If that is the case, Moore Jr. fits the profile. We will have to wait and see how the Tide decides to recruit the Florida native.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Terrance Moore Jr.’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
46
48
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
42
44
247 Composite
3
382
58
52
Vitals
Hometown
Tampa, Florida
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
6-3
Weight
190
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on December 1, 2022.
No visits are scheduled to Alabama at this time.
Offers
Alabama
Arizona State
Florida State
Miami
Ole Miss
Extremely Blessed to say I have received an Offer from The University of Alabama!!! @HolmonWiggins @BAMACoachG @TC_Football @JerisMcIntyre @Andrew_Ivins @RWrightRivals pic.twitter.com/iqUGuM6LrU
— 𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 “𝙏𝙅 ” 𝙈𝙤𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙅𝙧 (@tjmoore305) December 2, 2022