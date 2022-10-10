2024 WR Sacovie White commits to Georgia football

Three-star wide receiver recruit Sacovie White has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. White plays high school football for Cass High School in Cartersville, Georgia, which is about an hour outside of Atlanta.

On June 21, the Georgia Bulldogs extended a scholarship offer to Sacovie White. The junior receiver has scholarship offers from schools like Maryland, Troy, and Charlotte. White recently visited the Clemson Tigers.

The talented receiver attended the Georgia-Auburn game.

Sacovie White is a member of the class of 2024. White excels at making contested catches and has impressed coaches in the 7-on-7 circuit. The rising junior can get separation with ease and was named 247Sports’ offensive MVP of the 2022 National Combine.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound receiver is ranked as the No. 53 wide receiver in his class and the No. 46 recruit in Georgia. The three-star receiver also plays cornerback for Cass High School. White has taken a recruiting visit to Michigan.

Multiple sources announced Sacovie White’s commitment to Georgia. Let’s take a look at some of White’s recent highlights.

The Cass star is a talented kick returner as well. Will he return kicks for Georgia football?

