2024 WR prospects shine in front of Panthers, rest of NFL at 2024 combine

Dan Morgan, Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers will have quite a bit to examine when getting back home from Indianapolis.

On Saturday, wideouts of the upcoming 2024 draft class took the field at this year’s scouting combine. And as expected—the group, which is considered the deepest in years, absolutely shined.

One of today’s stars could very well be the 33rd overall selection for the receiver-needy Panthers in April. So, let’s take a look at how a handful of those prospects did at Lucas Oil Stadium . . .

Keon Coleman (Baylor)

Keon Coleman showing out in the gauntlet too. Played at one speed the whole way, strong hands. pic.twitter.com/rE1bNA8v8l — BNB Football (@BnbFootball) March 2, 2024

Keon Coleman (@FSUFootball) reached the fastest speed of group 8 during the gauntlet drill (20.36 mph), despite recording the slowest forty time (4.61s).#NFLCombine x @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/1SioPdOPNU — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2024

Troy Franklin (Oregon)

Troy Franklin 4.41 unofficial 40 pic.twitter.com/bxE9dPL6dz — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 2, 2024

Xavier Legette (South Carolina)

Xavier Legette 4.39 unofficial 2nd 40! pic.twitter.com/DTNt7xYJGH — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 2, 2024

Ladd McConkey (Georgia)

Ladd McConkey 4.43 unofficial 40 pic.twitter.com/wSZdrnKdLe — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 2, 2024

Adonai Mitchell (Texas)

only 2 WRs at the combine since 2015 to: …run 4.35 or less in the 40

…measure at least 6’2” tall

…at a weight of at least 205 DK Metcalf

Adonai Mitchellpic.twitter.com/gL9Z6xJMb1 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 2, 2024

Adonai Mitchell runs The Gauntlet Drill pic.twitter.com/dQcl0BYuYl — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) March 2, 2024

Ja'Lynn Polk (Washington)

Michael Penix ➡️ Ja’Lynn Polk never disappoints 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U17BDSreAA — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) March 3, 2024

Devontez Walker (North Carolina)

Xavier Worthy (Texas)

OFFICIAL: 4.21 XAVIER WORTHY HOLDS THE NEW 40-YARD DASH RECORD pic.twitter.com/IrXf3WyemB — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024

