2024 WR Jason Robinson adds USC to top 10 after previous decommitment

Long Beach Poly High School wide receiver Jason Robinson has narrowed his list down to 10 schools. The 2024 three-star prospect’s list includes BYU, Cal, Colorado, Florida State , Notre Dame, Penn State, Syracuse, Utah, USC and Washington.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Robinson is a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite, rated the No. 414 overall prospect and No. 40 wide receiver. He is the No. 50 wide receiver in the 247Sports rankings. Robinson Jr. recorded 46 receptions for 671 yards and five touchdowns in his junior season.

Jason Robinson is a former USC commit but decommitted from the Trojans on Feb. 14, true Valentine’s Day heartbreak for Trojans fans.

“I still love USC and I’m still considering them moving forward,” Robinson said at the time. “I committed so early that I don’t think I really had a chance to evaluate all the options that were out there for me.”

USC has hosted Robinson more than any other school, but he hasn’t visited the Trojans since last November. This year he’s taken visits to Colorado (Jan. 28), California (March 4), Syracuse (April 13), Penn State (April 15) and Notre Dame (April 17).

USC currently holds three commitments in the 2024 recruiting class from four-star Oregon tight end Joey Olsen, three-star Texas running back Bryan Jackson, and four-star California wide receiver Xavier Jordan.

