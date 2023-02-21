2024 WR Jameer Grimsley lands offer from Alabama

Alabama’s coaching staff has placed an emphasis on recruiting in the South Florida area, with their most recent offer being extended to 2024 wide receiver Jameer Grimsley out of Tampa.

He stands at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, according to 247Sports. During his junior season, Grimsley hauled in 25 receptions for 356 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He flashes speed and athleticism in his latest highlight tape.

The Crimson Tide has one wide receiver committed in the 2024 recruiting class. That is four-star Perry Thompson out of Foley, Alabama. In all likelihood, Alabama will look to sign up to four wide receivers in this recruiting cycle.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jameer Grimsley’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals 3 – 90 91 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Tampa, Florida Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-3 Weight 185 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 15, 2023

No visits are scheduled to Alabama at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire