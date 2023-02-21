2024 WR Jameer Grimsley lands offer from Alabama
Alabama’s coaching staff has placed an emphasis on recruiting in the South Florida area, with their most recent offer being extended to 2024 wide receiver Jameer Grimsley out of Tampa.
He stands at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, according to 247Sports. During his junior season, Grimsley hauled in 25 receptions for 356 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He flashes speed and athleticism in his latest highlight tape.
The Crimson Tide has one wide receiver committed in the 2024 recruiting class. That is four-star Perry Thompson out of Foley, Alabama. In all likelihood, Alabama will look to sign up to four wide receivers in this recruiting cycle.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jameer Grimsley’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
3
–
90
91
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Tampa, Florida
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
6-3
Weight
185
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on February 15, 2023
No visits are scheduled to Alabama at this time.
Other offers
Florida State
Rutgers
Wow!!! After a great conversation with @Coach_TRob, I’m blessed to receive and offer from the University of Alabama! @JerisMcIntyre @TC_Football @AlabamaFTBL @sabanfaux @UA_Recruiting @CoachMcClain73 @RWrightRivals @AdamRoweTDD @TeamTampa813@BAMACoachG #AGTG #RollTide pic.twitter.com/BXSv256KOT
— Jameer “Jamroc” Grimsley (@jamroc_) February 15, 2023