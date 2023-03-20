2024 WR Braylon Staley lists Alabama as finalist in his recruitment

Alabama is a finalist to land 2024 wide receiver Braylon Staley, after he revealed his top-10 programs on Saturday.

Staley plays for Aiken High School in Aiken, South Carolina. During his junior season, Staley recorded 838 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Staley is primarily used outside as opposed to playing in the slot. However, his speed and playmaking abilities could lead to him playing both at the college level.

Clemson Insider Anna Adams placed a crystal ball prediction in favor of Staley committing to the Tigers.

The South Carolina native has not made a trip to Tuscaloosa at this point in time. In all likelihood, he will take either an unofficial or official visit before announcing his commitment.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Braylon Staley’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 6 51 Rivals 3 – 6 71 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 153 4 26 247 Composite 4 306 5 46

Vitals

Hometown Aiken, South Carolina Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-0 Weight 175 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 12, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Twitter

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star WR Braylon Staley is down to 10 schools in his recruitment ⭐️ More from @JeremyO_Johnson: https://t.co/GCNL71jgOX pic.twitter.com/PXdsksNlSy — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 19, 2023

