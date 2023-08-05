2024 WR Amari Jefferson commits to Alabama over Tennessee, Georgia

Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class received a huge commitment on Saturday when wide receiver Amari Jefferson committed to Alabama over Georgia and Tennessee.

Jefferson is a two-sport athlete out of Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He has made it clear that he plans on playing both baseball and football at the college level.

Previously, Jefferson was committed to playing baseball at Tennessee. During the summer, Jefferson took official visits to all three of his finalists and met with the baseball coaching staff at each school.

In the end, Jefferson was sold on the Crimson Tide. He made five trips to Tuscaloosa with his family. One of Tennessee’s top athletes is locked in with Alabama.

Alabama now has two wide receiver commits in the 2024 recruiting class with Jefferson’s commitment. He will join fellow four-star wide receiver Rico Scott.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Amari Jefferson’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 7 37 Rivals 4 – 10 71 ESPN 4 227 5 21 On3 Recruiting 4 103 2 19 247 Composite 4 209 3 16

Vitals

Hometown Chattanooga, Tennessee Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-0 Weight 200 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023

Took an official visit to Alabama on June 9, 2023

Other offers

Announcement

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Amari Jefferson has Committed to Alabama! The 6’1 195 WR from Chattanooga, TN chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia & Tennessee Will play both baseball & football at Alabama 🐘https://t.co/rLkmRLCBnk pic.twitter.com/LYXoJUW0ED — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire