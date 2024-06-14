2024 Woody Anderson Ford Rocket City Awards coming soon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Local athletes, coaches and programs from North Alabama will be recognized at the 2024 Woody Anderson Ford Rocket City Awards.

News 19 is partnering with 97.7 The Zone so you can watch the entire awards show here on our website. Sports director Olivia Whitmire will be at the event to help present the awards at the second annual event.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher and Huntsville native Craig Kimbrel will be honored as the Professional Athlete of the Year from the North Alabama area.

The ceremony should begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17.

