2024 Women's Six Nations: Kingspan Stadium to host Ireland v Scotland game

Ireland edged out Scotland 15-14 on the last occasion a Women's Six Nations game took place at the Belfast venue in 2022

Ulster's home venue Kingspan Stadium will host Ireland's concluding 2024 Women's Six Nations game against Scotland on 27 April.

The match will see Six Nations action returning to Belfast for the first time since the win over Scotland in 2022.

Ireland will open their campaign away to France in Le Mans on 23 March before hosting Italy at The RDS on 31 March.

The Irish will face Wales at Musgrave Park on 13 April before taking on England at Twickenham on 20 April.

Ireland's 15-14 win over Scotland in April 2022 was the first international to take place at Kingspan Stadium since New Zealand defeated England in the 2017 World Cup final.

The hosts also played two of their games at the Belfast venue during the 2017 World Cup with both of the tournament's semi-finals and the third-place play-off also taking place at Ulster's home ground.

Ireland suffered the wooden spoon in 2023 after losing all five of their games, with coach Greg McWilliams then departing before former England attack coach Scott Bemand was announced as his successor.

2024 Women's Six Nations fixtures

March 23: France v Ireland, Stade Marie-Marvingt, Le Mans, 14:15 GMT

31 March: Ireland v Wales, The RDS, Dublin, 15:00 BST

13 April: Ireland v Wales, Musgrave Park, Cork, 16:45 BST

20 April: England v Ireland, Twickenham, London, 14:15 BST

27 April: Ireland v Scotland, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, 14:30 BST