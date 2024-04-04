2024 Women’s Final Four Livestream: Where to Watch NCAA March Madness Games Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

NCAA Women’s March Madness is nearly coming to an end. There are only four teams left in the tournament — South Carolina, NC State, Iowa and UConn — and they’ll be battling it out on the court this Friday, April 5.

The winners of the Final Four will advance to the NCAA women’s National Championship game on Sunday, April 7.

How to Watch NCAA Women’s March Madness Final Four: Date, Time

Women’s Final Four starts with No. 1-ranked South Carolina and No. 3-ranked NC State on Saturday, April 5 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Afterwards, No. 1-ranked Iowa faces off against No. 3-ranked UConn at 7:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET. Both games air on ESPN.

ESPN is available through most live TV streaming services, including DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling and others. Additionally, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial from Fubo to watch games for free.

Ahead, find how to watch the Women’s Final Four with and without cable, including more details on how to stream the game online for free, the women’s college basketball schedule and where to buy last-minute March Madness tickets.

How to Stream NCAA Women’s March Madness Final Four Without Cable

While the Women’s Final Four airs on TV on ESPN, both games are streamable through a handful of cable alternative streamers. In fact, some services even offer free trials, so if you sign up now, you can watch the games online for free. Scroll down and learn more about how to stream the Women’s Final Four games below.

BEST STREAMING SERVICE OVERALL

DirecTV Stream

Packages from $64.99 per month

You can catch all of the NCAA Women’s March Madness Final Four games on ESPN, which is available with DirecTV Stream. The streaming service features more than 75 channels, while prices start as low as $69.99 for the entry-level Entertainment package.



Meanwhile, new subscribers can receive a Visa rewards card worth up to $200 for a limited time. Learn more about the offer here.

BEST VALUE

Fubo

Packages from $74.99 per month

A subscription to Fubo can give you access to ESPN for the both of the Final Four games. The service can give you access to 196 channels with the streamer’s “Pro” package, which goes for $79.99/month.



The package also includes 1,000 hours of cloud DVR and the ability to watch up to 10 screens to stream at the same time. In addition, the cable alternative streamer offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

BEST LIVE TV STREAMING BUNDLE

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99

You watch the Women’s Final Four on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. The streaming service has access to more than 90 channels — like ABC, BET, CNN, Food Network, MLB Network and others — starting at $76.99 per month.



Moreover, Hulu + Live TV comes with access to Hulu’s entire streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+. It includes unlimited cloud DVR too.

BEST BUDGET-FRIENDLY

Sling

Packages from $20 for the first month

If you’d like to watch the Women’s Final Four on ESPN, Sling might be a good fit for you. It’s the cheapest cable alternative, with prices starting as low as $20 per month for Sling Orange — with the streamer’s current deals. The entry-level package also includes AMC, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Freeform, TNT, Bravo, MSNBC and much more.

How to Watch NCAA Women’s March Madness Final Four on TV

The Women’s Final Four airs live on ESPN, which means you can watch games on TV through your cable provider, on ESPN.com or the ESPN app — when you login in with your cable TV account information. This includes traditional and streaming services, including DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Verizon, Sling, Xfinity and others.

What Is the NCAA Women’s March Madness Final Four Schedule?

Women’s Final Four takes place on Saturday, April 5 on ESPN, while the tournament ends with the NCAA Women’s Championship Game on Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on ABC.

Final Four April 5 on ESPN

NCAA Women’s Championship Game April 7 on ABC

Check out a complete list of Final Four games below:

Saturday, April 5

South Carolina (1) vs. NC State (3) 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Iowa (1) vs. UConn (3) 7:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Where to Buy NCAA Women’s March Madness Final Four Tickets Online

Last-minute tickets are still available to attend the Women’s Final Four at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Prices vary depending on the seat locations and tickets are available on third-party platforms such as StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Network, GameTime and Ticketmaster; visit NCAATickets.com for more info.

One of the best deals on Final Four tickets is at Vivid Seats, where you can save $20 off with code THR2024; or at SeatGeek where you can use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 off eligible purchases of $250 and up.

Where to Buy NCAA Women’s March Madness Final Four Merch Online

You can support your team with official apparel and gear that shows off your love and pride for your favorite college, basketball player or alma mater. Keep reading for our picks for the best Women’s Final Four merch available at Nike and Fanatics.

Iowa Classic99 2024 Women's Regional Champ Nike College Basketball Cap

Iowa Classic99 2024 Women's Regional Champ Nike Cap

$40 at Nike

UConn Classic99 2024 Women's Regional Champ Nike College Basketball Cap

UConn Classic99 2024 Women's Regional Champ Nike Cap

$49 at Nike

South Carolina Gamecocks Under Armour Women's 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Locker Room T-Shirt - Heather Gray

South Carolina Gamecocks Under Armour Women's 2024 Final Four Locker Room T-Shirt

$40 at fanatics

NC State Wolfpack Blue 84 Women's 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Tri-Blend V-Neck T-Shirt - Red

NC State Wolfpack Blue 84 Women's 2024 NCAA Women's Final Four V-Neck Tee

$40 at Fanatics

