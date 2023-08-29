2024 WNBA draft prospects who'd fit in lottery-bound Phoenix Mercury's roster

The Phoenix Mercury (9-25) are last in the standings, bound for the WNBA draft lottery in November.

Phoenix has a high probability to land a top-two pick 2024 draft class, which has five women's college basketball players who could be future All-Stars.

That consists of Iowa's 2023 National Player of the Year and senior guard Caitlin Clark, Connecticut's senior guard Paige Bueckers and big Aliyah Edwards, LSU senior forward Angel Reese, and Stanford senior big Cameron Brink.

Here's a breakdown of where Phoenix could land in the draft order, its team's roster situation this offseason, and how these draft prospects could fit in Phoenix's rebuild.

Mercury's 2024 draft status

The draft lottery rules are that the four teams don't get into the playoffs will be in the lottery.

However, odds for where a team could land in April's draft order are based on its two-year cumulative record (this season and last season).

That means the Indiana Fever (now 11-24, league worst 6-31 last season) will clinch the top overall pick for the second consecutive year if they don’t get a postseason berth.

Phoenix is at 24-46 for the second overall spot.

The Los Angeles Sparks' two-year record at 27-42 would put them them at the third overall pick.

The Seattle Storm made the playoffs last year. But it's now 11th in the standings at 10-24, has a two-year record at 32-38, which places them at four.

Teams have six or seven regular season games left to play. The draft odds might change if L.A. loses more games than Phoenix down the stretch.

Possible Mercury roster changes

Phoenix's Big 3 (Diana Taurasi, Brittany Griner, and Skylar Diggins-Smith) likely won't be together after next season.

The 33-year-old Diggins-Smith will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this offseason. It will be surprising if she re-signs with Phoenix after her grievance in multiple posts on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, earlier this month alleging mistreatment from the organization during her maternity leave. In addition, the six-time All-Star point guard is being paid $234,350 from her supermax deal while sitting out this year.

Apr 27, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) speaks to the media during the Phoenix Mercury's first media day at Footprint Center.

Phoenix can save that money to re-sign soon-to-be UFA Griner, their leading scorer and rebounder who's making $165,100 this year.

Taurasi, 41, might be heading into her farewell season as she ends two-year, $469,872 deal that she signed in February. But Taurasi could have some more years left in her to play and re-sign for another deal.

Phoenix's other starters Sophie Cunningham, Brianna Turner, and Moriah Jefferson. Young backup forwards Michaela Onyenwere and Kadi Sissoko are signed through 2024 on their rookie deals.

Fifth-year center and Griner's backup Megan Gustafson will be a UFA. She's averaging career highs 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds in 14.6 minutes, and shooting a decent 34.3% from the 3, so she's vying for a worthy extension.

Veteran reserve point guard Shey Peddy, 34, will be a free agent, too. She has played just 18 games because of injuries, and has produced 5.2 points and 1.8 assists per game this season, so her return to the team is in question.

Phoenix's other PG Sug Sutton, 24, is on a one-year deal. She's been playing well this year, dishing the team's second-best 4.4 assists behind Taurasi's 4.6, and 7.7 points per game in 24.6 minutes. Phoenix could fill that void is they have to replace Diggins-Smith.

Draft prospects who'd fit in Phoenix's 2024 roster

Clark is a six-foot generational talent who was the nation's second leading scorer last year (27.8 point per game). She's a phenomenal shooter with Steph Curry-like deep range, create her own shot off the dribble well against any defensive set, and is a major threat off the ball. Clark could be selected No. 1 by Indiana and compliment the team's veteran PG Kelsey Mitchell in the backcourt to go with their high-scoring frontcourt NaLyssa Smith and the lock for this season's Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston.

Mar 5, 2023; Minneapolis, MINN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The best case scenario would be if Phoenix gets Bueckers, the complete package. She's returning from her multiple injuries, including her torn ACL that sidelined her for all of last season. Bueckers is the second coming of Taurasi as both are UConn legends. Bueckers came into the 2019-20 season as the nation's best freshman and racked up Player of the Year awards, led UConn to the two straight Final Fours. If she doesn't stay at UConn for another year of NCAA eligibility through 2025, Bueckers could be the heir apparent to Taurasi in Phoenix, which will host the 2024 All-Star Game. Having Bueckers, Griner would bring great spacing on offense, and the franchise's biggest sell as its new Big 3.

Reese is a multifaceted, athletic 6-foot-3 post player who won the 2023 Final Four's Most Outstanding Player award as she led LSU to rout the Clark-led Iowa in the national championship. She's not much of a 3-point shooter (just 4-of-23 from deep through her junior year), but she can develop that shot when she gets to the WNBA to stretch defenses. But Phoenix needs a consummate 4 to counterbalance Turner who's more of a shotblocker and plays best on the block. Reese gets buckets inside and outside the paint, and is monstrous on the glass (her 23-point average was fifth in the nation, shot 52.5%, and her 15.4-rebound was ranked second last season, with 2.3 assists).

Bueckers' teammate Aliyah Edwards is a physical enforcer with soft hands, has a solid outside shooting touch, and brings length at 6-foot-3. As Connecticut lost Bueckers last season, Edwards stepped up the team's leading scorer (16.6 on 58.9% FG), second-best rebounder at nine per contest, dished 2.4 assists, and led tied for UConn's best 41 blocks.

Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) drives to the basket against Arizona State forward Jayde Van Hyfte during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Brink is a 6-foot-5 defensive specialist who has the wingspan of an albatross. She has smooth footwork that can play well along the perimeter on both ends of the floor, too. She averaged 15.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, the nation's third-best at 3.5 blocks last season, and can occasionally stick 3s.

Phoenix could also use another young rim protector like Edwards, Reese or Brink as the team is last in rebounding and 11th in defensive rating (105.8) this season.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2024 WNBA draft prospects who'd fit in Phoenix Mercury's roster