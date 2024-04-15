2024 WNBA Draft: Predictions for Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and more on big night

With March now nothing but a distant memory, the South Carolina Gamecocks' celebration far in the past, and Caitlin Clark's remarkable college career officially concluded, the WNBA Draft immediately became the next big event on our horizons. While we're all fairly certain Caitlin Clark will be drafted No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever, there are still several questions surrounding some of the other biggest stars in college basketball.

Where will South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso end up? Will LSU's Angel Reese be taken outside the top-5? Is Stanford's Cameron Brink the consensus No. 2 overall selection? Despite this year's draft class being one of the most highly-touted of all-time, we still don't know what to expect tonight.

Good thing there are experts to help us predict what we could see. Here are the biggest predictions for the 2024 WNBA Draft from around the internet.

2024 WNBA Draft: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink headline invitees

Predictions for 2024 WNBA Draft:

USA Today: Jacy Sheldon goes in the top-5

Scooby Axson writes, "Dallas could use another guard who is a scoring threat outside of Arike Ogunbowale and first-team All-WNBA selection Satou Sabally. Sheldon more than fills that role because of her efficiency from inside and outside of the arc. She will go all out on defense, and it remains to be seen how she will hold up against taller guards who are skilled at creating their own shot."

NY Post: Reese goes to Chicago Sky at No. 7

Jonathan Lehman writes, "You might be thinking: 'What?!? How is Reese so low — she put up monster stats, was the best player on a title team and is one of the faces of the sport!' Well, there are also pressing questions about how Reese’s game will translate: Can she continue her signature offensive rebounding rate (6.0 per game over two LSU seasons) against pros? Will her awkward-angle finishing and utter lack of shooting remove her as a scoring threat? What about that mystery midseason absence?"

ESPN: Rickea Jackson does not go third overall

Outside of Clark and Brink going 1 and 2, Tennessee's Rickea Jackson appears to be the most likely option at third overall to the Chicago Sky. However, ESPN believes that Cardoso will fall in that position instead. Michael Voepel writes, "We've moved Cardoso up a spot. We saw how effective she can be when she gets the ball in scoring position and how much she can control the boards. This is going to be a challenging season of change and new faces in Chicago, so the Sky would need patience with Cardoso, just like with the rest of the team."

NBC Sports: Nyadiew Puoch barely scrapes the top-10

Arguably the most divisive player in this year's class, Australia's Nyadiew Puoch is just 19 years old, but has played professionally. She'd definitely be a project pick, but she possesses immense talent, perhaps too much for a team just outside the top-five picks to pass up. NBC Sports believes Puoch will go at No. 10 though, writing "The 19-year-old can flat out get to the rim and finish. Puoch has played professionally in Australia. While she may take some time to develop, she has legitimate raw talent. The Sun have the depth where they can take time to develop her."

USA Today: Angel Reese is Chicago bound

Scooby Axson writes: "She is a guaranteed double-double, has the ability to score from mid-range, and is an immediate upgrade for an average rebounding team."

Sporting News: Leïla Lacan goes 12th overall

Gilbert McGregor writes, "Lacan is one of the youngest members of this draft class but answers Atlanta's need for a boost in its backcourt. The 5-11 combo guard is in her second season in France's LFB and is averaging 12.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.2 steals per game. She has room to improve as a shooter but her numbers suggest a great feel for the game and strong instincts on the defensive end. It's a shot worth taking for the Dream."

USA Today: Caitlin Clark is an obvious top pick

Scooby Axson writes: "Clark's selection as the overall No. 1 pick is one of the biggest no-brainers in draft history, and Indiana is getting an instant bucket and a playmaker who can make her teammates better as the focal point of the offense switches from 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston to Clark."

How to watch the 2024 WNBA Draft:

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, Fubo TV

