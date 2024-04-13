2024 WNBA Draft Pick: How to Watch Live Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Draft Day is almost here. The 2024 WNBA Draft will broadcast live from the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Monday (April 15).

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, LSU’s Angel Reese, Stanford’s Cameron Brink and Tennessee’s Rikea Jackson are some of the stars of women’s college basketball that will be entering the league. Clark, the all-time NCAA scorer, is expected to be the No. 1 draft pick.

Keep reading for details on when and how to watch the WNBA draft without cable.

How to Watch the WNBA Draft on ESPN Without Cable

The 2024 WNBA Draft is presented by State Farm and will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. And you don’t need cable to watch live or on-demand, from any location and various streaming devices.

You can watch ESPN live on DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV. Get instant access to ESPN and other sports channels for one low price — all you need is internet access (and ExpressVPN to stream internationally).

Subscribe to DirecTV Stream or Fubo to watch ESPN and over 75 other channels. Both streaming plans include a free trial, DVR recording and the ability to stream from multiple devices at once.

Subscribe to Sling TV and save $20 off your first month. The streaming plan includes 30+ channels such as ESPN, TBS, FS1, FX and other channels.

ESPN will air coverage of first round pick from five team draft rooms located in Indiana, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Washington. The network will also broadcast live coverage from the Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks official watch parties.

ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco will host the draft broadcast alongside analysts Rebecca Lobo and Andraya Carter and reporter Holly Rowe. The WNBA draft festivities starts with the WNBA Countdown Presented by Google at 7 p.m. ET and hosted by LaChina Robinson, along with analysts Carolyn Peck and Chiney Ogwumike. The pre-show will features “interviews with key draftees,” highlight from Clark’s college basketball career and a fashion rundown, per ESPN.

After a record-breaking NCAA Women’s championship that saw the highest ratings in championship history, Reese hopes the ratings surge will extend to the WNBA.

“I think I’ve done a lot in college and so many different players have done the same thing. Being able to take this to the [WNBA] is where you want to do it at. And I think they deserve it, especially the vets,” Reese told the New York Post on Friday. “I mean they’ve done a great job, laying the groundwork for us.”

