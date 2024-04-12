2024 WNBA Draft Livestream: Where to Watch the Player Selection Draft Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Only one week after NCAA Women’s March Madness, some of the best players from the tournament are forgoing their college eligibility to join the WNBA.

This year, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is expected to announce Iowa superstar guard Caitlin Clark as the No. 1 pick for the Indiana Fever.

In addition to Clark, many other great players in women’s college basketball are expected to get drafted, including Angel Reese (LSU), Kamilla Cardoso (South Carolina), Cameron Brink (Stanford), Aaliyah Edwards (UConn), Jacy Sheldon (Ohio State) and others.

Ahead, find out how to watch the WNBA Draft with and without a cable subscription (including for free), WNBA team draft order, plus where to buy last-minute tickets to watch the player selection draft in person.

How to Watch WBNA Draft 2024: Date, Time

The WBNA Draft 2024 will air on ESPN on Monday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET live from the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

How to Watch WBNA Draft 2024 Without Cable: Stream Online Free

Cord-cutters can stream the WBNA Draft 2024 online for free with trials to DirecTV Stream and Fubo. Below, keep reading for more ways to livestream the draft selection online with and without traditional cable.

DirecTV Stream

Packages from $64.99 per month

One of the best ways to stream the WNBA Draft 2024 online is through DirecTV Stream, which includes a live feed of ESPN as part of its packages. New subscribers can watch the draft for free on a laptop, smartphone, tablet or smart TV with the streaming service’s five-day free trial. Packages start at $69.99 per month.



DirecTV offers plans with 75 channels or more, including NBC, Fox, AMC, Bravo, CNBC and the Disney Channel.

Fubo

Packages from $74.99 per month

Fubo is another great option for streaming live sports online. It includes ESPN, so you can use the streamer to watch the WNBA Draft 2024 online.



The cable streaming service has a seven-day trial that you can use to watch the draft selection online for free. Fubo lets you record up to 1,000 hours, and plans start at $79.99 per month when your free trial is finished.

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99

The WNBA Draft 2024 is streamable without cable, thanks to a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Packages come with access to more than 95 live channels — such as ESPN, ABC, CBS, AMC, BET, CNN and Food Network — with prices starting at $76.99 per month.



The cable alternative streamer also has Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

Sling

Packages from $20 for the first month

Sling is one of the best streaming services for sports because of its low price. Right now, it has the Sling Orange package on sale for 50 percent off its regular $40 per month price. For just $20 for the first month of service, you’ll get access to ESPN for the WNBA Draft 2024, Disney Channel, FreeForm, AMC, BBC America, BET, CNN and others.



Sling’s plans let you stream on up to three devices at once, so you can use it to catch the WNBA Draft 2024 online even if other household members are watching TV.

How to Watch WBNA Draft 2024 on TV

The WNBA Draft airs live on April 15 on ESPN. You can watch the draft on TV through your cable TV provider, on ESPN.com or the ESPN mobile app with your cable TV account credentials (including traditional and streaming providers such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Verizon, Xfinity and Sling).

What’s the Team Order for the WNBA Draft 2024?

Although the Indiana Fever didn’t have the worst record last season (13-27), the team finished in 10th place out of 12 teams and managed to secure the No. 1 pick in the first round of player selection. This means the Fever are in the best position to draft Clark. Scroll down for the team draft order for the first round:

Where to Buy WBNA Draft 2024 Tickets Online

Want to watch the WBNA Draft in person? Last-minute tickets are available at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York, at StubHub, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek, and prices depend on the seat location. For more info, visit WNBA.com.

Some of the best deals on WNBA Draft tickets are at Vivid Seats, where you can save $20 with code THR2024; or at SeatGeek where you can use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 on eligible purchases of $250 and up.

