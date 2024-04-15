2024 WNBA Draft: Indiana Fever select Iowa star Caitlin Clark No. 1 overall

After a month of anticipation, the biggest college basketball star in the world is officially a WNBA player.

The Indiana Fever have selected Iowa guard Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Clark leaves the college game as the college basketball's all-time leading scorer across all levels of basketball.

This brings the historic player to the pro level.

In her final season at the college level, Clark averaged 31.6 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game and 8.9 assists per game. She led Iowa back to the national championship game with wins over LSU in the Elite Eight and UConn in the Final Four.

Clark and the Hawkeyes fell to South Carolina in the national title game, but that didn't dim her stardom.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall pick by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

As one of the most popular college basketball players this year, Clark sold out arenas all across the nation.

When Clark visited Evanston this season to take on Northwestern, it was the first time Welsh-Ryan Arena sold out for a woman's basketball game in Northwestern Athletics history.

That was one game. Clark did it plenty of times this year.

What Caitlin Clark brings to the WNBA

Last year, the Fever selected Aliyah Boston from South Carolina. That brought an elite rim protector to Indiana's roster.

Now, the Fever bring in a high-level scorer to pair with the high-level defense.

There is no doubt that Clark will bring her outrageous sharp shooting and her high-octane offensive skills to the WNBA. Clark is seen as the best offensive draft prospect since arguably her idol Maya Moore.

However, one of the most unheralded parts of Clark's game is her passing ability.

The scoring numbers shine brightest, which is fair. However, Clark's passing ability is what makes her such a potent offensive weapon.

Averaging 8.9 assists per game is something an elite true point guard does. Clark is not simply an elite point guard. She can distribute. She can score. She can set up her teammates to score in a myriad of ways.

At the next level, Clark will play with more athletic, more efficient and more talented players. She might not score 30 points per game in her rookie season, but it's fair to assume she'll put up similar assist numbers.

In Indiana specifically, Clark can set up Boston and Na'Lyssa Smith in the low post and has an elite shooter on the wing in Erica Wheeler.