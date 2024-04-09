When is 2024 WNBA Draft? Date, time, location, rounds, pick order, how to watch on TV

The 2024 WNBA Draft is right around the corner.

There will be three rounds in this year's event, which is being held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday, April 15.

This is the 24th year of the event. The 2024 WNBA Draft is presented by State Farm.

There are bound to be some extra eyeballs on the women's basketball draft this season, with several big names, led by Iowa's Caitlin Clark, eligible to be picked.

Here's what you need to know about the 2024 WNBA Draft, including TV information, draft order, projected top picks, location of the event, and more.

When is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The 2024 WNBA Draft is Monday, April 15.

The event will be held at BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music), with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announcing the picks.

What time is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The 2024 NBA Draft begins at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time, 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Caitlin Clark is taking her talents to the WNBA, where she is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the April 15 WNBA Draft.

How can I watch the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday, April 15 will air on ESPN.

The ESPN app will also stream the event.

Who will be the No. 1 2024 WNBA Draft pick?

Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark is expected to be the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Who could be the other top 2024 WNBA draft picks?

Stanford's Cameron Brink, South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, Tennessee's Rickea Jackson, Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, UConn's Aaliyah Edwards and LSU's Angel Reese are some other players expected to hear their names called early in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

What is the complete 2024 WNBA Draft order?

First Round

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Dallas Wings (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)

Second Round

Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles) New York Liberty (from Chicago) Las Vegas Aces (from Washington) Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota) Atlanta Dream Washington Mystics (from Dallas) Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

Third Round

Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

