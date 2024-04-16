2024 WNBA Draft: Chicago Sky select Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell No. 13 overall

The Chicago Sky rebuilt their post presence, and ended the night by adding a precise sharpshooter.

The Sky selected Gonzaga shooter Brynna Maxwell with the No. 13 overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

Maxwell averaged 14.2 points per game and shot 44 percent from 3-point range this past season.

The Sky already drafted Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese Monday evening. With Maxwell, the Sky add to their perimeter offense with a shooter.

"We strongly feel that Brynna is the best shooter in the nation," Chicago Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement. "She can be a floor spacer for us, she has a quick trigger, she is fearless, she can shoot with closeouts, shoot on the move and she sprints into her threes. She sees the rim and nothing else. We are ecstatic to bring Brynna to Chicago."

What Brynna Maxwell brings to the Chicago Sky

Imagine this.

The Sky play their game through Reese and Cardoso. In the post, both command plenty of attention.

When defenses collapse on them, what then? What about a kick out pass to Maxwell, who made 377 3-point baskets in her college career.

Maxwell adds a shooting presence to the Sky. Marina Mabrey brings a potent 3-point shot, and Maxwell brings depth to the wing rotation with Mabrey and Diamond DeShields.