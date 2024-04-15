2024 WNBA Draft: Channel, date time, and streaming options
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and many other women's college basketball stars will continue their basketball careers starting with the 2024 WNBA Draft. The three-round draft will see 36 players selected to the 12 teams across the league.
The draft will be held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and, for the first time since 2016, fans will be in attendance. Here's how to catch all of the action:
2024 WNBA Draft: How to watch
Date: Monday, April 15, 2024
Where: Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, New York
When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Cable: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+; SlingTV; fuboTV
2024 WNBA Draft order
First Round
Update: The Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx have swapped picks, which is reflected in the updated draft order below.
Indiana Fever
Los Angeles Sparks
Chicago Sky (from Phoenix)
Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)
Dallas Wings (from Chicago)
Washington Mystics
Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles)
Minnesota Lynx
Dallas Wings
Connecticut Sun
New York Liberty
Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)
Second Round
Chicago Sky (from Phoenix)
Seattle Storm
Indiana Fever
Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles)
New York Liberty (from Chicago)
Las Vegas Aces (from Washington)
Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota)
Atlanta Dream
Washington Mystics (from Dallas)
Connecticut Sun
New York Liberty
Las Vegas Aces
Third Round
Phoenix Mercury
Seattle Storm
Indiana Fever
Los Angeles Sparks
Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago)
Washington Mystics
Minnesota Lynx
Atlanta Dream
Dallas Wings
Connecticut Sun
New York Liberty
Las Vegas Aces
