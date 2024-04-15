2024 WNBA Draft: Channel, date time, and streaming options

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and many other women's college basketball stars will continue their basketball careers starting with the 2024 WNBA Draft. The three-round draft will see 36 players selected to the 12 teams across the league.

The draft will be held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and, for the first time since 2016, fans will be in attendance. Here's how to catch all of the action:

2024 WNBA Draft: How to watch

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Where: Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, New York

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Cable: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+; SlingTV; fuboTV

2024 WNBA Draft order

First Round

Update: The Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx have swapped picks, which is reflected in the updated draft order below.

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Dallas Wings (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles) Minnesota Lynx Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)

Second Round

Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles) New York Liberty (from Chicago) Las Vegas Aces (from Washington) Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota) Atlanta Dream Washington Mystics (from Dallas) Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

Third Round

Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

