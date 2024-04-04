2024 WNBA Draft: CBS, The Athletic project Chicago Sky to select Angel Reese originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Recently, LSU star Angel Reese announced her declaration to the 2024 WNBA Draft in a Vogue photoshoot, using inspiration from Serena Williams', as she announced her retirement similarly.

According to new mock drafts from CBS and The Athletic, they project her to come to Chicago.

"Assuming the Sky take Jackson at No. 3, the logical move would be looking for a big at No. 8," Jack Maloney wrote for CBS. "The LSU star's strengths and weaknesses were on full display in the opening weekend of March Madness, as she racked up 30 rebounds, five steals and two blocks with relentless effort in the paint, but shot 7-of-24 from the field. Her offensive game needs a lot of work, but she has the work ethic and athleticism to make an impact immediately, and the charisma to be a franchise player."

"Once again, the Sky have the opportunity to select as much upside as possible, and this time, it’s another SEC frontcourt player in Angel Reese," Sabreena Merchant wrote for The Athletic. "Reese might have the highest motor of any player in this class, and she creates extra possessions with her rebounding and steals. She always plays hard and has great leaping ability, especially her second jump, which should help her make the athletic transition to the WNBA. Reese will have to become a more efficient scorer but her year-to-year improvement in college suggests anything is possible."

Both mocks not only have the Sky taking Reese with the No. 8 pick but also have Chicago bringing in Rickea Jackson from Tennessee with the No. 3 pick in the draft.

After the crucial departures of head coach James Wade (Raptors), Allie Quigley, Courtney VanderSloot and Candace Parker, the Sky need a boost after finishing 18-22 in the 2023 season. The addition of Reese could help catapult a new beginning for the Sky.

Reese told Vogue she's ready to move on from her college career, which saw her win a National Championship last year and SEC Player of the Year.

"I've done everything I wanted to in college," Reese told Vogue. "I've won a national championship, I've gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

Reese is now ready to start fresh again in the WNBA. And the Sky could be a strong place to start.

"I want to start at the bottom again," Reese said. "I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up; I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level."