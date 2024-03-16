2024 Wisconsin high school boys basketball tournament state finals live updates; latest: Thomas More wins D3 crown

It's Championship Saturday at the 2024 WIAA boys basketball high school state tournament, with finals in all five divisions.

We'll have live updates here all day. Be sure to refresh your browser for the latest.

Division 5: Columbus Catholic (29-2) 81, Abundant Life Christian (28-3) 75

Division 4: Mineral Point (28-2) 65, Kenosha St. Joseph (20-10) 64

Division 3: St. Thomas More (29-1) 65, Lakeside Lutheran (27-3) 54

Division 2: Wisconsin Lutheran (29-0) vs. Pewaukee (25-4), 6:35 p.m.

Division 1: Arrowhead (27-2) vs. Marquette (25-4), about 8:15 p.m.

Final numbers from D3 final

Amari McCottrey finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, overcoming a 4 for 15 shooting day to make an impact on this game. The Cavaliers only shot 4 of 15 from 3-point range but did fine overall (49%), while Lakeside shot 3 of 18 from three and 52% from the field.

Kaycee Guzman, whose buzzer beater Thursday got the Warriors to this point, finished with 16 points. Both Wes Rahn and Alex Reinke had 13, with Reinke handing out eight assists and Rahn pulling down nine rebounds.

Lakeside led, 45-41, with 9:46 to go, but Thomas More went on a 18-3 run at that point to pull away.

The Milwaukee area, which has all four entrants in the final two state-title games, will bring three gold balls east on I-94.

Let's take a break before the D2 game, shall we? That game starts at 6:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More's Sekou Konneh (25) hugs St. Thomas More head coach Tony Mane Jr. as he is substituted out close to end of the WIAA Division 3 boys basketball state championship game against Lakeside Lutheran on Saturday March 16, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Final: St. Thomas More 65, Lakeside Lutheran 54

For the first time in school history, the Thomas More boys basketball team has won a WIAA state title. The Cavaliers pull away from Lakeside for a 65-54 triumph to wrap up the Division 3 crown.

Sekou Konneh with 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers.

Both teams subbing in their reserves

Lakeside Lutheran played a great first 28-30 minutes of this game, but then Thomas More started to take over and finally started hitting some shots.

The Warriors have brought in their subs, and now Thomas More will do the same. It's a 65-54 lead with 31.8 seconds left.

It's triple-double watch now for Amari McCottrey

With his eighth assist of the game, Amari McCottrey set up a wide-open layup for Kyle Alivo, and it's a 13-point game with a little more than 1:30 to play. St. Thomas More is going to win a state title.

I doubt McCottrey gets the triple-double, currently at 11 points, 11 boards and 8 helpers. But though he struggled shooting, he sure did have an impact.

The Cavaliers are about to win their first WIAA state title.

Omar Fofana with a drive and score and Thomas More may have this in hand

With Evan Oleson struggling, it's been sophomore Omar Fofana on the floor down the stretch, and he's looked great. He just drove to the basket for a nifty finish that re-built Thomas More's lead to double digits at 61-50.

For a game that felt so close for so long, it kinda feels like it's over now.

There are less than 3 minutes remaining.

Saint Thomas More is pulling away in this game

It's a 59-48 lead for St. Thomas More now with 4:45 to go. Sekou Konneh just scored to hit 20 points along with his 14 rebounds. He's a player who's going to get bigger and better once he gets to college; offers right now include Louisville at UW-Milwaukee. He's having himself a tournament.

Amari McCottrey is up to seven assists and 11 boards. He only has 9 points, but for much as he has struggled scoring, he's actually still in position to finish with a triple-double.

Saint Thomas More suddenly has its biggest lead of the game

The Cavaliers got 3-pointers from Omar Fofana and Kyle Alivo plus a strong score-plus-foul from Amari McCottrey, who hit the free-throw to give Thomas More a 55-48 lead. That's the biggest advantage of the game for the Cavaliers, who've turned this game around quickly.

Sekou Konneh has 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Cavaliers. McCottrey may be 3 of 14 but he's impacted the game with 11 boards and six assists.

Lakeside has three scorers in double figures, but as tough as Thomas More has been from 3-point range (4 for 15 now), Lakeside has been worse (3 for 15).

we have 6:21 to go in this game.

Wes Rahn with a thunderous breakaway dunk as Lakeside builds its lead back to 4, but Alivo hits another triple to tighten things back up

A steal turned into a run-out and dunk for Wes Rahn, and that gives Lakeside a 45-41 lead here with 9:24 to go.

Kyle Alivo hits from the top of the key for a 3-pointer, though, and it's back to a 45-44 deficit.

All tied up with 10:30 to go in the game

Thomas More and Lakeside Lutheran are knotted up at 41 with 10:21 to go in the game, and Thomas More will have the ball after a timeout.

Amari McCottrey is 2 of 13 and stuck on six points, but he's not alone in struggling shooting. Evan Oleson, the team's third-leading scorer, is 0 for 5 from the field and has zero points thus far. This is after a 2 for 18 shooting performance from 3-point range in the semifinal; the Cavaliers are 1 of 11 there today.

Sekou Konneh has kept the Cavaliers in this. He's got 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Kaycee Guzman has 14 to lead Lakeside, which still just has four players in the scoring column. Lakeside hurting itself by being just 3 of 7 at the free-throw line.

Lakeside Lutheran's Wes Rahn (32) and Lakeside Lutheran's Kaycee Guzman (5) guard St. Thomas More's Kenari Parr (0) during the first half of the WIAA Division 3 boys basketball state championship game on Saturday March 16, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Sekou Konneh has taken over for Thomas More, and the Cavaliers have a lead

McCottrey may be struggling, but it sure helps having another DI-caliber player on the team. The 6-9 forward Sekou Konneh has two buckets early in the second half and is up to 12 rebounds. When Kenari Parr scored off an inbound, it gave Thomas More a 35-34 lead with 15 minutes to go for the D3 title.

McCottrey also got hit with a goal tending call just a little while ago, giving Lakeside a chance at a 3-point play.

Some halftime numbers for Thomas More-Lakeside

Sekou Konneh already has a double-double for Thomas More with 10 points and 12 rebounds, making 5 of 9 from the field. He, Amari McCottrey and Kyle Alivo have not left the floor. The Cavaliers are just 1 of 10 from 3-point range this far, though Lakeside is only 2 of 9.

Lakeside has only seen four players score: Kaycee Guzman (10), Kooper Mlsna (8), Wes Rahn (8) and Alex Reinke (6). Rahn also has seven rebounds and three assists, and Easton Wolfman also has four boards for the Warriors. Despite the frantic pace early, neither team has had many troubles with turnovers. The Cavaliers just need to shoot the ball better.

Sekou Konneh bucket makes it a 3-point game at halftime

Cavaliers big man Sekou Konneh just made buckets on back-to-back possessions, scoring with less than 3 seconds on the clock when Amari McCottrey lost the ball going up to bring St. Thomas More within 32-29 at the break.

Lakeside Lutheran has done well to hold McCottrey to 2 of 12 shooting in the first half, but I would suspect that changes at least a little bit after the break.

Lead for Lakeside is 29-25 with 52 seconds left before halftime; Thomas More's best player is struggling

The frenetic early pace of this game has slowed to something for more manageable, and Thomas More will have the ball with 52.1 seconds left in the first half trying to cut into a 29-25 lead for Lakeside Lutheran.

Amari McCottrey is really struggling for Thomas More, just 2 of 12 from the field with 6 points. He does have seven rebounds. Lakeside's Kaycee Guzman, the hero of the semifinal, leads all scorers with 10 points.

Lakeside Lutheran on a 12-2 run before basket by Omar Fofana

The Lakeside Lutheran lead had grown to 8 points with the Warriors on a 12-2 run before Omar Fofana spun his way to the bucket for a lay-in, and then Kyle Alivo added a 3-pointer on the next possession to pull the Cavaliers within 24-21 in the final 3 minutes of the first half.

It's the first 3-point basket for either team in this game. Change of pace after we had record-setting performances from deep in each of the first two finals.

Lakeside just hit the first one for their side, though, and that builds the lead to 29-23 with 1:43 to go. Kooper Mlsna did the honors.

Kaycee Guzman puts back gives Lakeside 4-point lead

Lakeside Lutheran has a 20-16 lead with 5:41 to go, and Thomas More calls timeout after a Kaycee Guzman putback basket. He's up to 8 points on 4 of 8 shooting, while Thomas More is shooting 7 of 22 from the field and can't seem to finish around the rim.

Or from distance, for that matter. The Cavaliers are 0 for 7 from long range. But Lakeside isn't that much better off in that department, having missed all four of its 3-point attempts.

Wes Rahn also has 8 points for the Warriors.

Scoring pace slows a bit, and Thomas More has 14-12 lead

OK, maybe not the first to 85. I got carried away!

McCottry has 6 points and Thomas More has a 14-12 lead with 10:43 to go in the first half. Konneh has 4 points and three rebounds and should have had another basket (I think) but refs ruled he touched the ball in the cylinder (which I don't think he did, but I could be wrong).

First one to 85 points wins? Tied at 10 with 14:13 to go

Kyle Alivo just scored, then stole away the inbound and scored again for Thomas More to bring the Cavaliers back to a 10-10 tie with Lakeside Lutheran early. It's going to be a fun ride, especially because we haven't seen any whistles yet in a game that's had its share of collisions.

Wes Rahn and Alex Reinke have four quick points for Lakeside. Neither team does a ton from 3-point range according to their stats; this feels like a take-it-to-the-rim sort of game.

Under way in Division 3 title game, with Lakeside grabbing an early lead

Amari McCottry, the 6-6 senior leader of the Cavaliers, scored the first basket of the game, but Lakeside came back to score the next two buckets. Then 6-9 big man Sekou Konneh, who had a double double in the semifinal, scored his first bucket before Lakeside pushed the tempo for two more baskets and an 8-4 lead with 15:26 left in the first half.

This is going to be a high-scoring, fast-paced contest.

Up next: Saint Thomas More (28-1) vs. Lakeside Lutheran (27-2)

Continuing our run of powder-ish blue from Mineral Point to both of these teams vying for their first state titles. Both are at state for a second consecutive year.

Lakeside Lutheran won at the buzzer over Kiel to get here, with Kaycee Guzman's layup breaking a tie just before the horn sounded. Guzman averages 13.9 points per game and leads the team in assists, but Wes Rahn leads the team with 15.6 points per game. He's a 6-7 sophomore who also brings in 10.7 rebounds per game.

Kooper Mlsna adds 10 points per game for Lakeside, which has a couple overtime wins this year and only one lopsided loss.

Thomas More comes in as the favorite, with the lone loss to undefeated Division 2 finalist Wisconsin Lutheran. Amari McCottry was a Mr. Basketball candidate with 23 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, plus the team lead in assists. Sekou Konneh, another D1 prospect who had a huge game in the semifinal, adds 22.9 points per game and 10.1 rebounds. They might be the best 1-2 punch in this state tournament.

Surreal moment with cheers all around the Kohl Center for Madison

What a strange vibe in the Kohl Center. Mineral Point wins just before the buzzer and was taking its post-trophy pictures as cheers began erupting in pockets all around the Kohl Center. That's because the Badgers just put the finishing touches on an overtime win over Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament, a win that puts Bucky into the Big Ten tournament championship game.

Mineral Point has a connection to that team, since Eli Lindsey's older brother Isaac is on the Badgers roster. Nice sequence for the Lindsey family!

An unforgettable state tournament for Mineral Point

A 3-pointer with 6 seconds left in the semifinal to beat Aquinas, and then a putback with 1.4 seconds left to win over Kenosha St. Joseph in the final, giving Mineral Point its first state title? Can't make it up.

The Pointers set a D4 record with 15 three-pointers, but it's a missed three and putback that will be remembered for the years to come. Mineral Point turned the ball over six times in the final 2:30 of the game but prevailed. What a furious rally for the Lancers, only to come up just short.

Jaxson Wendhausen had 20 points, making 6 of 10 from 3-point range and also a tough inside bucket late that was huge for the Pointers. Landon Thousand had 15 points, and Eli Lindsey, the brother of Badgers player Isaac Lindsey (hey, and the Badgers just won, too!), had 12.

Eric Kenesie had 23 for St. Joseph, finishing 10 of 22 from the field.

Mineral Point’s put back from Drew Aschliman with 1.4 seconds left is the difference after St. Joe took its first lead of the game seconds earlier. Pointers win 65-64 after winning semifinal on 3-pointer with 5 seconds left. #wisbb pic.twitter.com/nyhOP8pngi — JR Radcliffe (@JRRadcliffe) March 16, 2024

Final: Mineral Point 54, Kenosha St. Joseph 64

Drew Aschliman scored 5 points on 1 of 4 shooting, but that 1 will live forever. Two nights after Landon Thousand's 3-pointer with 6 seconds gave his team a 62-61 win in the semifinal, Aschliman's putback off a miss tips the scales for a 65-64 victory.

Good lord, what a tournament for Mineral Point. The Pointers set a D4 record with 15 three-pointers in a state-tournament game and prevail in an absolute thriller.

Eric Kenesie's shot from midcourt at the buzzer was well short for St. Joe's.

St. Joe's takes the lead! But Mineral Point just scored with 1 second left!

Drew Aschliman of Mineral Point just collected a missed shot before the buzzer and scored with 1.4 seconds on the clock, giving the Pointers a 65-64 edge after Kenosha St. Joseph's Eric Kenesie scored on the other end to give the Lancers their first lead of the game. What a wild finish. Can St. Joe's hit a miracle?

Dominic Santarelli just fouled out for St. Joseph, but it's a 3-point game with a minute to play

It's going to be tough without sophomore Dominic Santarelli, who just fouled out, and Mineral Point made both free throws to re-take a five point lead. But Tomas Baez cashes in an offensive rebound for a putback on the other end, and the Lancers call timeout, back within 63-60 with 59.4 to go. An eternity still!

Mineral Point overcame a 7-point deficit in the final 25 seconds of the semifinal to win in regulation. So needless to say, the Pointers know that an immense amount of game remains.

Mineral Point is completely rattled by St. Joseph defense

Another trap, another turnover in the backcourt, and Dominic Santarelli winds up getting to the free throw line for two points.

I can't believe I'm saying this, but it's a one-possession game at 61-58 and still 1:20 to go!

Three straight steals lead to scores for St. Joseph

The Lancers are surging. After the timeout, Chris Kenesie engineered another steal that turned into a basket, and now it's a 61-56 game with just less than 2 minutes to go. Mineral Point then nearly lost it again but drew a foul ... then missed the front end of a bonus.

But St. Joseph gets called for traveling on the other end. There's 1:35 to go.

What a day for Jaxson Wendhausen, but Eric Kenesie just added two steals-and-scores

He averages 9.6 points per game, but Mineral Point junior Jaxson Wendhausen just scored a basket and drew contact to bring his point total today to 20. He missed the free throw, but then the Pointers got the offensive rebound and turned it into 2 points instead. That feels like a possible dagger.

But is it? that made it 61-50, but then Eric Kenesie got a steal and score, and then another steal and score off the inbound. Now it's 61-54 with 2:03 to go and Mineral Point calls timeout.

With 3:02 left, Kenosha St. Joseph trails, 57-50

Big man Dominic Santarelli is up to 12 points after a 3-pointer but he also has four fouls for St. Joseph, which is back within 57-50 with 3:02 left to play. Eric Kenesie has 17 points to lead the Lancers.

Mineral Point encroaching on all-division 3-pointer record

Is it possible the all-division tournament record that Columbus Catholic just set isn't even going to last two hours? The Dons scored 27 three-pointers in two games. Mineral Point is up to 24 for the two games, including 15 in this state final on 28 attempts.

More than that, Eli Lindsey just scored on an offensive rebound inside and drew contact. St. Joseph is playing a pretty good half but has lost the foothold on this game, and Mineral Point has a 57-47 lead with 3:36 remaining.

The record for 3-pointers in a state-tournament game, by the way, is 16, set by Kaukauna of Division 2 in 2018. Not sure that mark makes it out alive.

Don't count out the Lancers yet, who get a 5-point possession

Tommy Santarelli made a layup on a strange 5-point play, with St. Joseph then retaining possession because of an Eli Lindsey foul under the basket. After inbounding, Logan Werlinger hit a 3-pointer, and that certainly helps the Lancers get back into the game, down 51-43 with 5:19 to go. Still a long way to go.

The Pointers have now set the record for 3-pointers in a state-tournament game and are suddenly back up by 13

Mineral Point had a pretty great response to losing a 15-point lead. They just kept shooting.

The Pointers are now 14 of 26 from 3-point range, a staggering shooting performance that's been a continuing theme this morning and afternoon at the Kohl Center. That breaks the 13 made by Roncalli in a 2018 game for the new Division 4 record. We just saw the Division 5 record fall when Columbus Catholic hit 14 in the last game.

Jaxson Wendhausen is 5 of 8 from 3-point range for Mineral Point, Eli Lindsey is 3 of 4, and Alex Ross is 3 of 5. Kenosha St. Joseph showed some pluck here, but they're going to need a whale of a comeback in the final 6:11 to get back to even.

The lead is 51-38 for Mineral Point.

It's 37-33, Mineral Point, into a timeout with 10:12 to play

Kenosha St. Joseph will have the ball after a break, not long after Logan Werlinger cashed in a possession with a basket that featured two offensive rebounds. Both teams have done good work on the offensive glass; KSJ has eight offensive boards and Mineral Point has nine.

Eric Kenesie just 5 of 14 from the field now; you get the feeling he has another gear.

Mineral Point re-discovers its 3-point stroke to take 6-point lead

Eli Lindsey hit a 3-pointer after Mineral Point missed its first three triple attempts of the half, and after Eric Kenesie missed badly on the other end, Landon Thousand's shot rattled up in the air and down through for another 3-pointer and the 10th of the game for the Pointers.

That replenishes the Mineral Point lead to 37-31 with 11:30 to go in this game for the Division 4 gold ball.

We're tied! Kenosha St. Joseph has battled back from a 15-point deficit

Wow, things turned on a dime there.

Tommy Santarelli scored a bucket to make it a 2-point game, then stole it away at midcourt. As he approached the hoop, he fell down, but still had the presence of mind to get the ball to Chris Kenesie, who scored his first basket of the game on a layup that knots the score at 30-30.

There's 14:39 left.

Kenosha St. Joseph is really back in the game now

It's 30-26 with 16:04 to go in the game after Eric Kenesie just quickly converted a Mineral Point missed jumper into points on the other end. Kenesie is up to 13 points. Mineral Point has the ball but has suddenly seen its 15-point lead whittled to just four.

Some halftime numbers

Eric Kenesie has 11 points for the Lancers, but they've been hard-earned, on just 4 of 11 shooting. Overall, the Lancers are shooting just 36 percent from the field 2 of 10 from deep.

Landon Thousand has 10 points to lead Mineral Point, but the Pointers are 8 of 15 from deep, which is obviously the major difference in this game. The Pointers aren't tearing it up from the field (39.3%) and haven't gotten to the line at all, but they are firing on all cylinders from long distance.

St. Joe's does have a 14-6 advantage in fastbreak points and 8-2 edge on second-chance points. The teams are fairly even in turnovers and rebounds.

Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy's Eric Kenesie (3) drives up to the basket to score as Mineral Point's Brady Radtke (15) attempts to block him during the first half of the WIAA Division 4 boys basketball state championship game on Saturday March 16, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Kenosha St. Joseph with some huge momentum buckets before halftime

It's a 30-22 lead for Mineral Point at the break, but the final minute definitely belonged to Kenosha St. Joseph, which closed on a 7-0 run over the final 52 seconds.

Eric Kenesie scored and converted a foul shot for a 3-point play, and then Dante Williams (a sophomore big man who is definitely my favorite player on this floor) cleaned up a miss on a steal/fastbreak with a putback. Then, at the buzzer, Lowell Werlinger leaped up for an overshot 3-pointer by Tomas Baez and bounced it in off the glass just as the backboard turned red, giving St. Joseph some life at halftime.

Mineral Point now raining down 3-pointers, and the lead is 12 points with 3:07 to go

Four different players now have three-pointers for Mineral Point, shooting 7 of 11 from beyond the arc to build a 27-15 lead with 3:07 left before halftime. Jaxson Wendhausen just buried the triple that coaxed a timeout of out St. Joseph, but Landon Thousand and Eli Lindsey have both hit their two triples.

Eli is the younger brother of Wisconsin Badgers player Isaac Lindsey, whose team is playing right now in the Big Ten Tournament.

Lancers struggling to get into a groove, down 21-12 with 6:04 to play in the first half

Kenosha St. Joseph is just 5 for 15 from the field to start this game, and on the other end, Mineral Point is up to five offensive rebounds, allowing the Pointers to hold an 21-12 lead with a little less than 5 minutes to go in the first half.

Pointers up to 4 of 6 shooting from distance

Eric Kenesie of St. Joe's has his first points of the game on a 3-pointer, but Mineral Point has stayed hot and has a 14-7 lead with 10:27 to go in the first half. Mineral Point has hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range thus far.

Mineral Point suddenly has three triples and a 9-0 lead

Whoa, things turned quickly as Alex Ross just hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Mineral Point while St. Joseph has two turnovers and two empty shot attempts to their name thus far. It's now 9-0 with 13:51 left in the first half. Mineral Point has hit 3 of its first 4 attempts from deep.

First timeout and not much offense so far

Eli Lindsey of Mineral Point has hit a 3-pointer, but it's only a 3-0 game at our first stoppage, with 15 minutes to go in the first half.

Prep sports guru Dan Barwick advised on X that we should enjoy the D5 pace while it lasted, because the D4 game was perhaps destined to be a rock fight. And well...it's early, I guess.

We are under way in the D4 final

About 20 minutes behind schedule already, but Kenosha St. Joseph and Mineral Point are off and running at the Kohl Center, with the winner procuring the first WIAA gold ball in school history.

Both teams turn it over on their first possessions.

Up next in Division 4 final: Kenosha St. Joseph (20-9) vs. Mineral Point (27-2)

Kenosha St. Joseph will look for its first title after finishing as runner up last year. The Lancers scored a 46-37 win over top seed Marathon to get this far. It was a little different than last year's semifinal, when Eric Kenesie scored a state-record 51 points in a game to get his team through.

Mineral Point already got an amazing March Madness moment when Landon Thousand hit a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left and gave his team a 62-61 win over state-tournament staple La Crosse Aquinas. The Pointers and Lancers are both after their first state title.

Thousand leads the Pointers with 14.9 points per game, and Eli Lindsay is next at 11.8. It's a defensive-savvy team that has held opponents to less than 50 points on 20 occasions this year.

Kenesie averages 25.1 points per game for the Lancers, coached by Jose Garcia. He also has 5.1 assists per game, with three players averaging between 8 and 9 points (Dominic Santarelli, Tommy Santarelli and Christopher Kenesie). It's all in the family.

Just a ridiculous collection of 3-pointers from both teams

Columbus hit 14 of 31 from distance and Abundant Life had 12 of 22 for a wild barrage, though 17 of those 26 came before halftime. Emmitt Konieczny had 10 points at halftime but finished with 31, making all 10 free throws, half of his 10 3-point attempts and 8 of 14 overall. He added five rebounds and a pair of assists.

Charlie Moore added 18 points for the victorious Challengers. Blake Jakobi had 12 points and five assists. Cy Becker, who led the team in scoring in the semifinal, finished with 7 points and eight boards.

For Abundant Life, a team that shot 53% in this game, 55% from 3-point range and 82% at the line, Jonah Koon had 20 points, three assists and four boards. Jacob Koon had 17 with seven rebounds, and Jimmitrius Davison had 14 to go with 11 boards. Nolan Wallace made 4 of 7 from three-point range and had 14 points as well.

Abundant Life committed 15 turnovers to Columbus Catholic's 10. Columbus had a 22-3 advantage on fast breaks.

FINAL: Columbus Catholic 81, Abundant Life 75

Emmitt Konieczny finishes the game with 31 points, and the Dons hit 21 of 22 at the free-throw line to accompany 14 of 31 shooting from 3-point range. After setting the Division 5 record for 3-pointers in a state tournament game yesterday, they surpass that mark today, in the process setting a new all-division team tournament record with 27 makes from beyond the arc.

Jonah Koon had 20 points and Abundant Life played very well, but Columbus prevails for its first WIAA state title.

Jonah Koon with a rare miss at the line proves costly

Abundant Life got a turnover off the inbound, but Jonah Koon missed the front end of the bonus, allowing Columbus to get the ball back and add two more points at the line. Abundant Life is still 9 of 11 at the line today, but that miss was the dagger if there was any life left for the Challengers.

Abundant Life scored on its next possession, but it's a 79-72 lead for Columbus with 14.9 seconds left.

The Columbus lead is 7 points with 25.8 seconds to go

Emmitt Konieczny just hit two more free throws (the Dons are 17 of 18 now at the line) and Columbus will have the ball after a timeout with a 77-70 lead and 25.8 seconds to kill for a gold ball. Konieczny has 29 points.

Dons will be sent to the free-throw line ... where they have been nearly perfect

Abundant Life's only hope is that Columbus will miss some free throws down the stretch, but that would be a surprise; Columbus is 13 of 14 at the line today.

And sure enough, Charlie Moore cans both to make it 75-65 with less than a minute to play.

Abundant Life goes on 5-0 run but Columbus answers

Nolan Wallace is up to four triples for Abundant Life, which went on a 5-0 run to pull within 68-63 at the 2:10 mark in the second half. But then Charlie Moore hit an absolute gut punch of a 3-pointer to partially replenish the Columbus lead, and after a takeaway, Cy Becker scored to make it 73-63 with 1:17 to go.

Barring a fascinating meltdown, Columbus Catholic is going to win the Division 5 state title.

Pair of 3-pointers has Columbus getting closer to a state title

Charlie Moore and Emmitt Konieczny just hit 3-pointers to give Columbus Catholic its biggest lead yet at 10 points, 68-58, with 3:52 left to play. Abundant Life needs a timeout. The Dons are getting awfully close to their first WIAA state championship.

Emmitt Konieczny is up to 27 points, including 17 in this half. Totally caught fire.

It's 62-58, Columbus, with 6:02 to go

We have a timeout here as Columbus tries to hold off Abundant Life with 6 minutes to go for gold.

The Dons haven't hit a 3-pointer in a while but have been able to get some good looks inside, even though they haven't all fallen. Emmitt Konieczny has 24 points and brother Mac has 9. Blake Jakobi has 12 thanks to 3 of 4 shooting from deep.

The Koon brothers are up to 27 combined points for the Challengers.

Jacob Koon falls down, makes 3-pointer anyway, but Columbus still leads by 6

Abundant Life missed its first free throw of the day but came away with an offensive rebound on the ball out of bounds, and Jacob Koon used that opportunity to hit a 3-pointer while falling to the ground to pull his team back within 58-56.

But Emmitt Konieczny just got a steal and turned that into a Cy Becker layup, with Abundant Life now up to 13 turnovers. The lead for Columbus is 62-56 with 8 minutes to go after a Mac Konieczny bucket.

This time it's Mac Konieczny with a basket to give Columbus its biggest lead

Emmitt Konieczny is up to 24 points for Columbus, but it's his sophomore brother Mac whose bucket just gave the Dons a 58-52 lead, which is the squad's largest of the game with 10:34 to go in the Division 5 championship game.

On the other end, Abundant Life just got whistled for an offensive foul on the second consecutive possession. It's up to 11 turnovers for the Challengers.

Jacob Koon's 3-point play means it's back to a 2-point game with 14:28 to play

Jacob Koon scored and drew contact, then made the free throw to make his team 5 for 5 from the stripe today. Just amazing shooting from both teams, now 18 of 19 at the line and 20 of 35 from 3-point range.

The Columbus lead is 54-52 with 14:28 to play. The Dons have hit 11 triples in the game and 24 for the tournament, two shy of Kaukauna's all-division record for a state tournament.

Do we have more 3-pointers? Yes. Yes we do. Emmitt Konieczny has THREE more of them

Emmitt Konieczny has hit a trio of 3-pointers for Columbus, with a big fist pump and a scream after the most recent one, and he just drew a foul on another 3-point attempt that will send him to the free throw line. Jonah Koon insists he didn't touch the shooter, but that's a massive moment, because it means Jonah has his third foul with 15:22 to go, and Konieczny gets to build on the foothold Columbus Catholic has found in the second half.

Konieczny hits all three free throws and Columbus is now 13 of 14 in that department, with a 54-49 lead. Konieczny with 12 points already in this half and 22 overall.

Some other halftime numbers

Jonah and Jacob Koon, the Abundant Life leading scorers, weren't on the board with 8 minutes left in the half. They finish with a combined 16 points on 6 of 10 shooting. But Abundant Life is led by Nolan Wallace (11 points), while Jimmitrius Davison has eight with six rebounds.

Blake Jacobi has 12 points for Columbus, and Emmitt Konieczny has 10. The Dons have really helped themselves by going 10 of 11 at the free-throw line, getting fouled from deep on three different occasions. Abundant Life has made all four of its free throws as well. Shooting is the name of the game!

Columbus shooting 46.2%, and Abundant Life 57.7%, with Columbus at 50% from deep and Abundant Life at 64.3%. The Challengers do have six turnovers to the Dons' four, but it's the Challengers with the narrow one-point lead coming out of the break.

Halftime: Abundant Life 43, Columbus Catholic 42

It is raining inside the Kohl Center.

The two teams have combined for 17 3-pointers in the first half, and when the dust settled, it was Abundant Life with a 43-42 lead over Columbus Catholic. Abundant Life Christian won its semifinal 42-37, but it now has surpassed that mark in the first half alone.

Columbus, which hit 13 three-pointers to set a single-game tournament record in its semifinal win over Solon Springs, has hit 8 of 16 from deep here. The 21 makes is also a tournament record and getting pretty close to Kaukauna's 26 from 2016 as the all-division record record. Arrowhead had 23 in Division 1 in a three-game tournament in 2010, but all other division marks have been surpassed by Columbus.

But Abundant Life is 9 of 14 (!!) from deep.

Columbus Catholic has the tournament 3-point record. And more. But everyone is making 3-pointers

Friends, this is a showcase.

Blake Jacobi set the tournament record, and Mac Konieczny broke it. Everyone is hitting 3-pointers. But that includes Abundant Life, who keeps hitting their own. The teams have combined for seventeen 3-pointers in this half.

Columbus Catholic making threes and frees

If I had time to blink, I'd look up the tournament record for 3-pointers. Remember, Columbus Catholic hit 13 yesterday to set a single-game state tournament record in Division 5. And they have six thus far, plus just got fouled shooting a 3-pointer for the third time today, and they've converted every one of their eight free throws to this point.

Charlie Moore, however, misses the first. He makes the next two, though, giving his Dons the lead back at 34-33 with 2:40 to go in the first half. I am having fun.

OK, I just looked, and the D5 record is 19 by Racine Lutheran in 2012. Columbus already has that one tied, so the next triple sets a new WIAA tournament mark.

Arrowhead hit 23 in Division 1 in 2010 (that was three games, though), and Kaukauna hit 26 in Division 2 in 2018. All other divisions are stuck on 19, including the two-game record in Division 1 (Stevens Point in 2016).

Holy smokes, we have a barn burner at the Kohl Center

Jonah Koon is finally on the board. He hits a 3-pointer.

Charlie Moore, the namesake of a Milwaukee Brewers legend, hits one on the other end for Columbus.

Jonah Koon comes back and hits another three for Abundant Life.

Then Blake Jakobi hits a triple for Columbus.

Then Nolan Wallace hits his third 3-pointer of the day for Abundant Life.

These are all on consecutive possessions. The Challengers have a 31-27 lead and just stole the ball from Columbus to end the magical run. There's 4:40 left.

Back and forth we go, with the Challengers taking the lead back

Conner Whitaker hits a 3-pointer for Abundant Life, and with 6:28 to go in the first half, the Challengers have reclaimed a 22-21 lead, and they have the ball under their hoop.

We're in the same spot; the Koon brothers still haven't scored for Abundant Life, which sure makes it feel like the Challengers have a lot left in the tank.

The Dons take the lead at the free-throw line, then add to it from the 3-point line

For the second time today, Columbus Catholic was fouled shooting a 3-pointer, and for the second time, the Dons made every freebie. They're up to 8 for 8 on the day, and their lead moved to 21-16 with a 3-pointer by Charlie Moore on the next possession.

It's Blake Jakobi who buried all of those free throws. The team's leading scorer gets his first points of the game.

Nolan Wallace is up to 8 points for Abundant Life as he answers with his second triple of the day, making it 21-19 in favor of Columbus Catholic with 7:35 to go in the first half.

Big-time block from Jimmitrius Davison

Is Jimmitrius Davison my favorite player on the court thus far? Who can say?

He just had an impressive block to thwart a Dons shot attempt, with the ball out of bounds back to Columbus. With 10:16 left, the Abundant Life lead is 16-12, with Blayne Wall's 3-pointer the latest scoring from the Challengers.

Again, it's not a bad spot to be in for Abundant Life, to have a 4-point lead and still zero points from your top two scorers (on only one shot, no less).

Ope, and Columbus threw away the inbound, so it's back to Abundant Life.

Back comes the Dons with eight quick points, and Abundant Life calls timeout

You didn't think this game was going to be a blowout did you?

Nay, it's already back to a 13-12 game, with the Challengers nursing their lead with 11:16 to go and needing a timeout after a lightning-quick 8-0 run for the Dons. Emmitt Konieczny was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all the free throws, Cy Becker hit a triple and a fastbreak opportunity led into a Mac Konieczny bucket.

Prepare yourself for the public/private school debate takes today

One of the more popular talking points in high-school sports (particularly basketball) is how private schools have a perceived advantage over public schools, and that's often reflected in the battle to get into these state championship games.

All five games today will feature at least one private school, and seven of the 10 finalists are private schools, including both in this Division 5 game.

It's a take as old as time, and I always feel it necessary to point out how many elite public-school teams also have players on them that transferred or open-enrolled at one point in their careers, but I digress before getting too in the weeds on that one. It's just notable that today is the first time we've had a private school in all five WIAA title games.

Anyway, it's 13-4, Abundant Life, and the Challengers' top two scorers still haven't scored with 12:30 left. Jimmitrius Davison has two 3-point plays.

Abundant Life is hot early, taking a 10-4 lead

Fortunately, it's not hard to tell Jonah and Jacob Koon apart for Abundant Life. Jonah is two inches taller with brown hair and a few locks of blond thrown in, while Jacob is a red head. Appreciate them helping the journalists out with the genetics.

But interestingly enough, though the twins are the team's top two scorers, the Challengers have a 10-4 lead without needing either to score a point yet.

Jonah just dished a gorgeous inside bounce pass to Jimmitrius Davison, who is easily the most imposing player on the court for either team. He scored and drew contact, then converted the free throw for a 5-4 lead for Abundant Life. Then, Nolan Wallace hit consecutive shots, including a 3-pointer. Abundant Life has hit 4 of its first 5.

There's 13:37 left in the first half and Columbus Catholic calls timeout.

The video montages before these games are on point

One thing I always loved about the "ring of honor" during state wrestling in this building was the hype video that shows on the scoreboard just before the main event. Very professional, very in-tune with the storylines and definitely gets the adrenaline pumping.

They do them for boys basketball, too, with the lights off in the building before introducing starting lineups. I'm here for it. I'm guessing they've done these for a while, but I admit I don't remember them from past years.

Division 5 final: Columbus Catholic (28-2) vs. Abundant Life Christian (28-2)

We start with some local flavor for the Madison fans with Abundant Life Christian looking for a title against Columbus Catholic of Marshfield. Neither has ever won a state title in WIAA play, and it's the first visit to state for Abundant Life.

Columbus crushed a Division 5 record with 13 three-pointers in a state tournament game in yesterday's semifinal, hitting 50% from deep, and Cy Becker had 24 points to lead Columbus to a 78-65 win over Solon Springs.

Abundant Life, meanwhile, won far more methodically, topping Almond-Bancroft, 42-37, despite 17 points and 22 rebounds from Ayden Phillips in a losing effort.

The Challengers of Abundant Life are led by Jonah Koon (14.3 points per game plus 5.5 rebounds) and twin brother Jacob Koon (14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds), plus 10.0 points per game from Blayne Wall. The Koon brothers also lead the team in assists, while Jimmitrius Davison (10.1 boards per game) leads the squad in rebounding. The 6-4 big man is the tallest player on the roster.

Love this mascot matchup: the Challengers against the Dons.

Columbus Catholic (the Dons in this equation) are led by Blake Jakobi (14.6 points per game, 4.0 rebounds), Emmitt Konieczny (14.2 ppg) and Charlie Moore (12.6). Becker, who had the big day yesterday, scores 9.2.

Their numbers indicate this is a team that shoots 42% from 3-point range, so it's perhaps no surprise they lit it up from beyond the arc yesterday. Abundant Life, by comparison, is at 31%.

Check out a great story from Mark McMullen on Emmitt Konieczny, who was in a head-on auto collision with his mother that left both with bad injuries. He needed part of his intestine removed and is grateful to even have this opportunity.

Let's do some championship basketball

Today we bid farewell to the WIAA winter sports season for 2024 and crown five champions. And it's one of those rare years where I don't know if I feel I can confidently pick any of the five outcomes. Hope you enjoyed yesterday's blog (four overtime madness!) but let's do this one more time.

Wisconsin high school boys basketball state tournament scores Friday

Division 5

Division 2

Division 1

Wisconsin high school boys basketball state tournament scores Thursday

Division 3

Division 4

How to watch the Wisconsin high school boys basketball state tournament on TV, streaming

The state tournament games are televised live on WVTV (Ch. 24) in Milwaukee and across the state on WCWF (Green Bay/Fox Valley), WAOW (Wausau), WQOW (Eau Claire), WXOW (La Crosse) and WKOW (Madison). Livestreaming will be available on the WIAA's Magic of March app.

WIAA basketball state tournament tickets 2024

Want to see all the talent in-person at the Kohl Center? Here's ticket info:

Tickets cost $13.50 per session for all seats. You can purchase tickets by clicking on "Tickets" at the top of the WIAA website or on the tickets page here.

Wisconsin boys basketball state tournament carry-in policy

If you go to the game, here's what you should know about what you can carry in:

Heading to this week's Boys Basketball State Tournament?



Check out the carry-in policy guide to ensure a smooth experience getting into the Kohl Center. Fans will be required to pass through metal detectors.



Doors will open 1 hour prior to the start of each session. pic.twitter.com/7fbjb48Ksx — WIAA (@wiaawi) March 13, 2024

2023 WIAA boys basketball state champions

Division 1: De Pere beat Arrowhead, 69-49

Division 2: Pewaukee beat Whitnall, 71-54

Division 3: Brillion beat West Salem, 61-55

Division 4: Luther beat Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic, 60-46

Division 5: Newman Catholic beat McDonell Catholic, 66-54

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: WIAA boys basketball high school live state tournament finals updates; latest: Thomas More wins Division 3 title