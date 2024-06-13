2024 Wisconsin high school baseball state tournament live updates, scores in championship games

Four champions will be crowned at the 2024 WIAA high school state baseball tournament today at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

We'll have live updates from the press box at Neuroscience Group Field.

Bot 2 - Hit and run miscue results in rally-killing double play for Aquinas

A leadoff single for Aquinas' Tanner Peterson looked to provide a promising start to the inning for the Blugolds, but the inning ended two batters later. A popout to short and an apparent hit-and-run attempt resulted in a double play to end the inning, as Jacob Thornton lined to KSJ second baseman Kole Janis. With Peterson caught between the bags, the Lancers got out of the inning while maintaining their 1-0 lead. Through two innings, Peterson has 29 pitches and Tommy Santarelli has 31.

Top 1 - KSJ turns leadoff triple into early lead

Eric Kenesie laced a triple to right center to lead off the game for the Lancers, as Peter Viconti drove him home on an RBI groundout up the middle to follow. Lancers were retired in order after the triple, giving KSJ a 1-0 lead entering the bottom of the first.

Lineups for Kenosha St. Joseph vs. Lacrosse Aquinas in D3 state championship

Kenosha St. Joseph: 1. CF Eric Kenesie2. SS Peter Visconti3. 1B Dominic Santarelli4. P Tommy Santarelli5. 3B Zach Rizzo6. DH Dylan Love7. 2B Kole Janis8. RF Dominic Rinaldi9. LF Tim FalkC Mason BallardAquinas:1. CF Cullen Sackman2. LF Waylon Hargrove3. SS Eddie Peters4. P Tanner Peterson5. DH Aedan David6. C Jacob Thornton7. 3B Jonny Deets8. 1B Kyle White9. 2B Kole KeppelRF Isaac Schelfhout

Eleva-Strum wins Division 4 state championship

We have our first state champion of the day.

Eleva-Strum, a district in Trempealeau County in west-central Wisconsin, cruised to an 11-1 win over Solon Springs/Northwood to win the Division 4 state championship. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

The top-seeded Eleva-Strum finished 23-8. Solon Springs/Northwood finished 20-2.

Eleva-Strum jumped all over Solon Springs/Northwood with a seven-run first inning and then added four more in the second.

Tyler Webb pitched all five innings for Eleva-Strum, striking out six and only allowing three hits.

Wisconsin high school baseball state tournament games, schedule

Division 4

Eleva-Strum (22-8) vs. Solon Springs/Northwood (20-1) - 9 a.m.

Division 3

Kenosha St. Joseph (24-5) vs. Aquinas (24-4) - noon

Division 2

Edgewood (21-6) vs. Mosinee (25-5) - 3 p.m.

Division 1

De Pere (26-3) vs. Sun Prairie (27-4) - 6:30 p.m.

How to watch Wisconsin high school state baseball tournament: live stream

Finals will be televised on the WIAA state television network, including: WKOW 27.2, WAOW 9.2, WQOW 18.2 and WXOW 19.2, WVTV 24.1 in Milwaukee and WLUK (FOX)/WCWF(CW) in Green Bay/Appleton. The finals will also be streamed live on the Network stations’ websites.

WIAA state baseball tournament tickets

General admission tickets per game are $11. An all-day pass Thursday is $20. Tickets are purchased electronically via the WIAA website and are displayed on your phone.

2023 Wisconsin high school baseball state champions

Division 1: Whitefish Bay

Division 2: Denmark

Division 3: St. Croix Falls

Division 4: Ithaca

