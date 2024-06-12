2024 Wisconsin high school baseball state tournament live game updates, scores, highlights from Divisions 1, 2 semifinals

The 2024 WIAA state baseball tournament continues Wednesday with semifinal games for Divisions 1 and 2 at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

The championship matchups are already set for Divisions 3 and 4. All four title games will be played Thursday.

We'll have live updates from the press box today at Neuroscience Group Field, beginning with the Division 2 semifinal games.

Be sure to refresh your browser for the latest when the first game gets underway.

Wisconsin high school baseball state tournament schedule today

DIVISION 2

(2) Kettle Moraine Lutheran vs. (3) Edgewood - 9:30 a.m. (1) Mosinee vs. (4) La Crosse Logan - approximately 11:30 a.m.

Division 1

(5) Westosha Central vs. (1) De Pere- 2:30 p.m. (3) Sun Prairie East vs. (2) Oak Creek - approximately 4:30 p.m.

WIAA state baseball tournament finals schedule (Thursday, June 13)

Division 4: Solon Springs/Northwood (20-1) vs. Eleva-Strum (22-8) - 9 a.m.

Division 3: Kenosha St. Joseph (24-5) vs. Aquinas (24-4) - noon

The Division 2 title game will be played at 3 p.m.; the Division 1 final is at 6 p.m.

How to watch Wisconsin high school state baseball tournament: live stream

Semifinal games on Wednesday will be streamed on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS network.

WIAA state baseball tournament tickets

General admission tickets per game are $11. An all-day pass Wednesday is $20. Tickets are purchased electronically via the WIAA website and are displayed on your phone.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 2024 WIAA high school baseball state tournament semifinals scores