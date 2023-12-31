2024 Winter Classic: Live stream, time, weather, how to watch Golden Knights at Kraken

The 15th version of the outdoor Winter Classic will feature the NHL's two newest teams.

But the matchup will bring the defending Stanley Cup champions in the Vegas Golden Knights and iconic views of the Seattle skyline when the third-year Kraken host the annual outdoor game at the home of Major League Baseball's Seattle Mariners.

The game takes on extra importance because the Golden Knights are trying to overcome a 2-5 slide that knocked them out of sole possession of first in the league and the Kraken have surged to close to a playoff spot after a slow follow-up to the franchise's first playoff appearance.

Here's what to know about the Golden Knights vs. Kraken Winter Classic:

What time is the Golden Knights vs. Kraken Winter Classic?

The Winter Classic is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 1, at Seattle's T-Mobile Park, home of the Mariners.

What is the weather forecast for the Golden Knights vs. Kraken Winter Classic?

The forecast calls for partly cloudy weather with 44 degrees at the game's start at noon local time. By game's end, it will be 46 with mostly cloudy skies. Chance of rain during the game is 10 percent.

How can I watch the Golden Knights vs. Kraken Winter Classic?

The game will be aired on TNT. A pregame show starts at 2 p.m. ET.

How can I stream the Golden Knights vs. Kraken Winter Classic?

It will be available on Max, plus streaming services that carry TNT.

What are the odds for the Golden Knights vs. Kraken Winter Classic?

Moneyline: Golden Knights -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Kraken +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Golden Knights -1.5 (+180) | Kraken +1.5 (-225)

Over/Under (O/U): 6 (O: +100 | U: -120)

How have the Golden Knights and Kraken fared in outdoor games?

This will be the first outdoor game for the Kraken. The Golden Knights lost to the Colorado Avalanche in 2021 on a rink built on a golf course in Stateline, Nevada, next to Lake Tahoe. The game started on time but was pushed back into the evening because of bad ice conditions caused by intense sunshine.

What is the entertainment for the Golden Knights vs. Kraken Winter Classic?

Fourteen-year-old Seattle-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Nikhil Bagga will perform the national anthem. Seattle-based band Heart will perform during the first intermission.

What else to know about this game

The Golden Knights are 8-1 all-time against the Kraken, including a 4-1 win in the season opener. ... Defending Stanley Cup champions are 5-1 in outdoor games. ... Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy is 2-0 in outdoor games, both while with the Boston Bruins. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol is 0-1, losing with the Philadelphia Flyers in a 2017 Stadium Series game in Pittsburgh. ... Seattle's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare leads the way with four outdoor games, two with the Colorado Avalanche and one each with the Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning. He was no points and seven penalty minutes, including a fight. ... Newly acquired Kraken forward Tomas Tatar leads the way with four points in three outdoor games. ... Ivan Barbashev has the most outdoor points for Vegas, a goal and an assist while playing for the St. Louis Blues. ... The NHL's first outdoor game was played in Las Vegas, a 1991 exhibition game between the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings on a rink built on the parking lot of Caesars Palace. The Kings won 5-2.

Are there other outdoor games this season?

Feb. 17: Stadium Series, Philadelphia vs. New Jersey at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, 8 p.m.

Feb. 18: Stadium Series, New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders at MetLife, 3 p.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Winter Classic: Golden Knights-Kraken TV, stream, time, weather