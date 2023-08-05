2024 wide receiver Amari Jefferson announces commitment time

2024 four-star wide receiver prospect Amari Jefferson will announce his college commitment on Saturday.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Jefferson will announce his commitment at 4 p.m. EDT between Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.

“I will be announcing my commitment this Saturday Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. EDT,” Jefferson announced. “My commitment party will be in Duke Arena at Baylor. Everyone and all media is welcome!”

He is from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Jefferson committed to Tennessee baseball on June 21, 2021.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and baseball career at the University of Tennessee,” Jefferson announced when committing to the Vols’ baseball program.

