The 2024 West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association awards

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Each year, The West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association recognizes their members with awards.

This year, on Saturday, June 15, 2024 coaches and administrators will be recognized for this award at the North – South Football Classic at South Charleston High School. You must be a member of the WVSACA to be eligible for consideration.

Regional Directors can nominate coaches and a committee picks the award winners.

The following Administrators and Coaches will be recognized by WVSACA for the 2024 year:

Mr. Scott Cochran, Doddridge County HS, Principal of the Year Fred Sauro, Williamstown HS, Girls Basketball Mick Price, Ravenswood HS, Boys Basketball Daran Hays, North Marion HS, Football Steve Nutter, St. Marys HS, Cross Country Dwayne “Bubba” Hedrick, Petersburg HS, Softball Julie Bradley, James Monroe HS, Volleyball David Viands, Jefferson County HS, Athletic Director of the Year Andy Fletcher, Wheeling Park HS, Track Gary Lanham, Barrackville MS, Middle School Coach of the Year

