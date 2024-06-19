2024 WCIA 3 Softball Player of the Year: Addy Martinie

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Suiting up for a college softball team was a lifelong dream for Addy Martinie but not a dream that the St. Joseph-Ogden softball player felt was out of reach.

“I always thought I could get there if I worked hard and listened to my dad and other people that have helped me along the way,” Martinie said.

The three-year All State selection grew into the sport under a program that boasts several Division 1 alumnae, so combined with her drive to be the best, that lifelong dream is coming true this fall at Southeast Missouri State.

“To go from here to a D-1 is a big thing, a small school to a D-1 is a big thing,” St. Joseph-Ogden softball coach Larry Sparks said. “She’s got all the tools to be successful.”

Her journey with the Spartans began six years ago on the middle school team.

“When she got to middle school she had a really good arm, played third base for a long time, swung it really good and it’s just kind build over the last six years from there,” Sparks said.

And that journey with SJO came to an end this year with a regional title, the first for the program since 2019.

“We’re expected to do a lot and compete,” Martinie said. “We always try to play the top competition and I feel like that helps.”

During the last six years, Martinie has cemented herself as one of the best players in Central Illinois, offensively, defensively, wherever she needs to be to win. She ended her senior campaign with a .515 average at the plate, with seven home runs and 58 RBI, all while stealing 18 bases in 19 tries.

“Defensively just rock solid from day one,” Sparks said. “She’s got the best arm in the area. As far as offensively consistent is the best word to use.”

And even though that talent is taking her far from home, she’s adding to the legacy of Spartan softball as a training camp for aspiring athletes like herself.

“Our girls pretty much when they get here day one they’re already thinking about what it’s gonna take to get to state, to put trophies in the hallway and there’s kinda that legacy of these girls and she’s gonna be at the top of that pile,” Sparks said.

“There’s so many great athletes especially in our region around us and I’m just proud that I was able to get here and just glad that I had so many people to support me,” Martinie said. “I’m glad God gifted me with the talent to achieve this.”

Adding the title of WCIA 3 Softball Player of the Year to a list of accolades that’s still growing.

WCIA 3 SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS

2024: Addy Martinie, St. Joseph-Ogden

2023: Shayne Immke, St. Joseph-Ogden

2022: Karley Yergler, Mahomet-Seymour

2021: Makenzie Brown, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

2020: None, COVID-19

2019: Bailey Dowling, St. Joseph-Ogden

2018: Bailey Dowling, St. Joseph-Ogden

2017: Bailey Dowling, St. Joseph-Ogden

2016: Anna Watson, Tuscola

2015: Maddie Poulter, St. Joseph-Ogden

