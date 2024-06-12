2024 WCIA 3 Female Athlete of the Year: Becca Heitzig

LINCOLN (WCIA) — Becca Heitzig came into her senior season with a list of goals for the year and the Lincoln senior delivered.

“They were pretty gutsy goals but I ended up making all of them except a couple track ones,” Heitzig said.

Heitzig finished the year with four state titles and a runner-up finish across four different sports, and while two of those wins may not have been as fast as she would have liked, she stood on top of the podium for the Railsplitters.

“Mentally it can get hard, so just finding that balance between like striving for that perfect but knowing I’m never gonna be perfect like it’s just not possible in a human world,” she said.

Her successful run started back in the fall, with Heitzig winning the state cross country meet while also training for volleyball.

“We’d come out here and I’d practice after volleyball before volleyball,” Heitzig’s trainer Johnie Meisner said. “We came in one time and had to turn the lights on here so she could see to run.”

After cross country, it was all volleyball, with the team finishing second in Class 3A.

“I never really pictured us making it there for volleyball but I knew we had the talent,” Heitzig reflected.

Then enter basketball season, where all five seniors returned with a chip on their shoulder after finishing nine points short of a title in 2023. The comeback was even sweeter knowing how far Heitzig and her teammates had to come. But there was no time to rest.

“She went and played on the basketball team and won and the volleyball team got second,” Meisner said. “And she got a medal, right? So did 14 other people. I don’t think 14 other people, track people, got a medal cause she won the 800.”

Meisner has coached Heitzig from a young age, spotting her talent and dedication early on.

“The first time I thought that she could be special was the first state cross country meet that she went to,” Meisner said. “She ran well as a freshman and she got 12th and I told her mom and dad I said she can get a division one scholarship.”

He was right, as she committed to run for Iowa State in October. Making the 45-minute one way drives to Lincoln worth it for Meisner.

“I’ve coached a lot of kids I’ve been coaching fifty years but she’s the first one with her talents,” he said. “There’s better athletes than her in the state. There are. But they don’t have the same drive, same determination, that kind of stuff. She’s a good athlete but she didn’t do what she’s done in basketball volleyball because of that. She done it because she works harder and she works when nobody knows it.”

Years of hard work paying off as Heitzig opens a new chapter this fall as the WCIA 3 Female Athlete of the Year.

WCIA 3 FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS:

2024: Becca Heitzig (Lincoln)

2023: Trixie Johnson (Paxton-Buckley-Loda)

2022: Alyssa Williams (Tuscola)

2021: Shae Littleford (Charleston)

2020: Katelyn Young (Oakwood)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.