2024 WCIA 3 Baseball Player of the Year: Luke Landrus

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — WCIA 3 Baseball Player of the Year Luke Landrus feels right at home in the batting cage because, over the years, it has become almost like his second home.

The St. Joseph-Ogden senior’s family owns D-Bat in Champaign, an indoor hitting complex that opened last fall.

LUKE LANDRUS:

“If I had this when I was a kid, that would have meant everything for me,” said Landrus. “I always wanted to go hit when I was a kid. Thankfully my dad would always take me out to the cages whenever I wanted.”

Luke’s father, Derrick, is the facility’s general manager, just one of the ways baseball is integral to their family. Derrick Landrus coached at Charleston for nearly 20 years, winning more than 350 games.

“I wanted to work with my son Luke more even, so I got to do that a little bit,” said Derrick Landrus. “I miss the games, I love the games and the strategy and the year round thinking and stuff like that so I was starting to get older and it became time consuming but I got right back in and this has been great.”

Landrus’ final season coaching was in 2021 when Luke was a freshman and his older brother Cade was a senior on a Charleston team that made it to the super-sectional, losing to eventual state champion Springfield.

One chapter closed in Derrick’s last game coaching when he went out with both his kids on the field, but a new door opened when the family moved to St. Joseph.

“He came in as a sophomore, quiet kid but his work ethic was always there and as he continued to work and develop, you knew he had a chance to play at a high level and this year was a culmination of his hard work and he had a trememdous year,” said Spartan head coach Josh Haley.

Luke led the Spartans to a 32-5 record as a senior, winning the program’s ninth regional title in the last 10 tries. He hit .478 with 53 RBI, 15 doubles, five triples and four home runs. The catcher was also called upon to pitch, touching 90 at times and finishing the year on the bump with an 8-1 record and a 1.70 earned run average while striking out 60.

Next year the Illinois signee will stick to catching, but he also wants to be versatile at the next level, playing for the team he grew up rooting for.

PREVIOUS WINNERS:

2024: Luke Landrus, St. Joseph-Ogden

2023: Blake Wolters, Mahomet-Seymour

2022: Blake Wolters, Mahomet-Seymour

2021: Crayton Burnett, St. Joseph-Ogden

2020: None, COVID-19

2019: Zack Lee, Effingham

2018: Dalton Hoel, Tuscola

2017: Lane Belleville, Teutopolis

2016: Dalton Parker, St. Joseph-Ogden

2015: Joe Aeilts, Central

