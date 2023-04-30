2024 Way-Too-Early Mock Draft: How Will Anderson Jr. became the Arizona Cardinals’ MVP

The story of the 2024 NFL draft began with the trade that brought Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. to the Houston Texans with the third overall pick. To make that move with the Arizona Cardinals, the Texans gave up their 12th overall pick in 2023, as well as the 33rd overall pick this year (which the Cardinals flipped to the Tennessee Titans so the Titans could take Kentucky quarterback Will Levis), as well as a first- and third-rounder in the 2024 draft.

That first-rounder in the 2024 draft, per Pro Football Focus’ 2023 season simulations, could leave the Cardinals in a spot usually never seen. The 1992 Indianapolis Colts are the only team in any major professional sport to ever have the first two picks in a draft (they took defensive lineman Steve Emtman and linebacker Quentin Coryatt), but that’s where PFF has the Cardinals in their 2024 Mock Draft Simulator.

Were that to happen, the Cardinals would be in a position to take a near-generational quarterback and receiver, which is what we have them doing with the first two picks.

This 2024 mock is also good news for the Green Bay Packers, who pick up the first-round pick from the New York Jets for Aaron Rodgers, based on Rodgers playing at least 65% of the Jets’ offensive snaps in 2023. Here, Green Bay gets its future franchise quarterback with the assumption that it isn’t Jordan Love, and there’s a double-down for the team’s next great offensive tackle.

Not a bad haul in all, and here’s an all-too-early version of how the first round of the 2024 NFL draft might go.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

2. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans): Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

4. Indianapolis Colts: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

(Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

5. Washington Commanders: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Story continues

(John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

6. Green Bay Packers: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

8. Tennessee Titans: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

9. Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

(Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports)

10. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

11. Chicago Bears: Zion Nelson, OT, Miami

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

12. New England Patriots: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

(Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

13. Atlanta Falcons: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

14. New York Giants: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

(Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch)

15. Denver Broncos: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

(Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)

16. Seattle Seahawks: Jer'Zhan Newton, DI, Illinois

(Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

18. Minnesota Vikings: Kalen King, CB, Penn State

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

19. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

(Syndication: HawkCentral)

20. New Orleans Saints: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

(Syndication: USA TODAY)

21. Miami Dolphins: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

(Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch)

22. Baltimore Ravens: Javon Bullard, CB, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

23. Los Angeles Chargers: Kamren Kinchens, DB, Miami

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

24. Dallas Cowboys: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

(Syndication: Detroit Free Press)

25. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets): Kingsley Suamataia. OT. BYU

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

26. Detroit Lions: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

(Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

27. Jacksonville Jaguars: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

(Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch)

28. Buffalo Bills: Rome Odunze. WR, Washington

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

29. Philadelphia Eagles: Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State

(Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

30. San Francisco 49ers: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

(Syndication: Notre Dame Insider)

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Calen Bullock, DB, USC

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Michael Hall Jr., DI,, Ohio State

(Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch)

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire