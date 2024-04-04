2024 Vols’ signee Stratton Scott pitches three innings of scoreless relief

2024 Tennessee baseball signee Stratton Scott pitched three innings of scoreless relief for Farragut High School against Hardin Valley Academy on Wednesday in Farragut, Tennessee.

Scott allowed one hit and one walk against Hardin Valley Academy. He recorded one strikeout in the Admirals’ sixth consecutive win.

Scott will be a third generation student-athlete at Tennessee after signing with the Vols in Nov. 2023.

Scott’s grandfather, Bobby Scott, played quarterback for the Vols and in the National Football League. The 2024 prospect’s father, Benson Scott, played on Tennessee’s BCS national championship football team in 1998.

