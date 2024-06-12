2024 Vaughn Taylor Championship tees off at Bartram Trail

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The second annual Vaughn Taylor Championship at Bartram Trail featured dozens of junior golfers both boys and girls. Seven local golfers were among those who teed off on Tuesday morning and for each one of them this tournament is special.

Nathan Martin and his younger sister Sarah are from Evans, GA so they enjoyed coming to play on a familiar course. “It’s really special, the greens are in really great condition, they’re quick and the hole placements were not easy, so it was really fun and challenging and I really enjoy playing this course,” says Sarah Martin. She also spoke about the parts of her game that were working noting that “my putting has been really good recently there have definitely been a couple putts I misread, but my driver has been great and keeping me in the fairway. My irons I think I could definitely work on I’m not sticking it as close as I want to but it’s not bad at all.”

Another golfer with special ties to the course is Augusta native Walker Gantt. He has a long history at Bartram Trail, and he said it meant a lot to earn a spot in this tournament. “I enjoy it a lot. My dad used to be the assistant pro, so I grew up on the range here and playing this golf course. It means a lot this course for a big tournament like this,” says Walker, “I struggled a little bit in the first couple holes, but I got myself together pretty well and finished around even par so I felt good about that. Two more days left so I’ll make a run at it.”

After the round concluded, the golfers all tried skipping their balls across the water. A very fun first round and the winners will be announced after play concludes on Thursday. The round one leader for the boys is Griffin Cheatwood at -4 and the co-leaders for the girls are Gloria Nipa and Zoe Duval at 5 under par.

