2024 Valspar Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Peter Malnati.

The 36-year-old journeyman won the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, after a 4-under 67 in the final round on Sunday to claim his second PGA Tour victory at 12 under and his first win since 2015.

For his efforts, Malnati will take home the top prize of $1,512,000. Cameron Young finished runner-up for the seventh time in his young career on Tour and earned $915,600.

With $8 million up for grabs, check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 Valspar Championship.

Prize money payouts

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Peter Malnati -12 $1,512,000 2 Cameron Young -10 $915,600 T3 Chandler Phillips -9 $495,600 T3 Mackenzie Hughes -9 $495,600 T5 Xander Schauffele -8 $298,725 T5 Ryan Moore -8 $298,725 T5 Carl Yuan -8 $298,725 T5 Adam Hadwin -8 $298,725 T9 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -7 $237,300 T9 K.H. Lee -7 $237,300 11 Lucas Glover -6 $212,100 T12 Billy Horschel -5 $166,740 T12 Taylor Moore -5 $166,740 T12 Chez Reavie -5 $166,740 T12 Scott Stallings -5 $166,740 T12 Kevin Roy -5 $166,740 T17 Andrew Novak -4 $104,020 T17 Akshay Bhatia -4 $104,020 T17 Aaron Baddeley -4 $104,020 T17 Matti Schmid -4 $104,020 T17 Matt Wallace -4 $104,020 T17 Thomas Detry -4 $104,020 T17 Ben Griffin -4 $104,020 T17 Joseph Bramlett -4 $104,020 T17 Keith Mitchell -4 $104,020 T26 Mac Meissner -3 $60,060 T26 Dylan Wu -3 $60,060 T26 Fred Biondi -3 $60,060 T26 Kevin Streelman -3 $60,060 T26 Lee Hodges -3 $60,060 T26 Cameron Champ -3 $60,060 T26 Séamus Power -3 $60,060 T33 Sam Ryder -2 $39,410 T33 Robert MacIntyre -2 $39,410 T33 Justin Suh -2 $39,410 T33 Max Greyserman -2 $39,410 T33 Stewart Cink -2 $39,410 T33 Adam Schenk -2 $39,410 T33 Eric Cole -2 $39,410 T33 Ryo Hisatsune -2 $39,410 T33 Robby Shelton -2 $39,410 T33 Tom Whitney -2 $39,410 T33 Michael Kim -2 $39,410 T33 Brendon Todd -2 $39,410 T45 Sami Valimaki -1 $25,704 T45 Maverick McNealy -1 $25,704 T45 Greyson Sigg -1 $25,704 T45 Kevin Dougherty -1 $25,704 T49 Matt Kuchar E $21,151 T49 Joel Dahmen E $21,151 T49 Roger Sloan E $21,151 T49 Jorge Campillo E $21,151 T49 Adam Svensson E $21,151 T54 Ryan Palmer 1 $19,404 T54 Alexander Bjork 1 $19,404 T54 Carson Young 1 $19,404 T54 Webb Simpson 1 $19,404 T54 Vince Whaley 1 $19,404 T54 Norman Xiong 1 $19,404 T54 Rico Hoey 1 $19,404 T61 S.H. Kim 2 $18,564 T61 Chris Gotterup 2 $18,564 T61 Hayden Buckley 2 $18,564 T64 Sam Stevens 2 $18,060 T64 Nick Taylor 3 $18,060 T64 Justin Thomas 3 $18,060 T67 Harry Hall 4 $17,388 T67 Chan Kim 4 $17,388 T67 Parker Coody 4 $17,388 T67 Ben Martin 4 $17,388 T67 Doug Ghim 4 $17,388 T72 Ryan Brehm 5 $16,716 T72 Callum Tarren 5 $16,716 T72 Hayden Springer 5 $16,716 T75 Bronson Burgoon 10 $16,212 T75 Alejandro Tosti 10 $16,212 T75 David Skinns 10 $16,212

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek