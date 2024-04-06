2024 Valero Texas Open Sunday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch
With 18 holes left of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio in Texas, Akshay Bhatia leads by four shots at 15 under after a third-round 4-under 68.
Denny McCarthy, looking for his first win on the PGA Tour, is alone in second at 11 under. Three shots behind him is Brendon Todd at 8 under, while Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley are tied for fourth at 7 under.
The purse at the Valero is $9.2 million with $1.656 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open. All times listed are ET.
Sunday tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
10:20 a.m.
Martin Laird, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson
10:30 a.m.
Chez Reavie, Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat
10:40 a.m.
Ryan Moore, Matti Schmid, Peter Kuest
10:50 a.m.
Chan Kim, Andrew Novak, Bud Cauley
11 a.m.
Keith Mitchell, Josh Teater, Max Homa
11:10 a.m.
Nick Hardy, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens
11:20 a.m.
Parker Coody, Mac Meissner, Jordan Spieth
11:30 a.m.
Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Vince Whaley
11:40 a.m.
Tommy Fleetwood, Alexander Bjork, Adam Scott
11:50 a.m.
Mark Hubbard, Thorbjorn Olesen, Adam Schenk
12 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover, Ben Martin
12:10 p.m.
Rico Hoey, Stewart Cink, Alex Noren
12:20 p.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg
12:30 p.m.
Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd
10th tee
Tee time
Players
10:20 a.m.
Vincent Norrman, C.T. Pan, Davis Thompson
10:30 a.m.
Garrick Higgo, Kevin Chappell, Brian Harman
10:40 a.m.
Joe Highsmith, Aaron Baddeley, Tyler Duncan
10:50 a.m.
Corey Conners, Carl Yuan, Nate Lashley
11 a.m.
Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim, Bronson Burgoon
11:10 a.m.
Victor Perez, Robby Shelton, Ryo Hisatsune
11:20 a.m.
Kevin Streelman, Kevin Kisner, Dylan Wu
11:30 a.m.
Charley Hoffman, Harry Hall, Pierceson Coody
11:40 a.m.
Tom Whitney, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Yu
11:50 a.m.
Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard
12 p.m.
David Lipsky, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun
12:10 p.m.
Beau Hossler, Hayden Springer, Adam Svensson
12:20 p.m.
Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles
12:30 p.m.
Ben Silverman, Ryan McCormick
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Valero Texas Open on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.
Sunday, April 7
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-2:30 p.m
NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m
ESPN+: 10 a.m.-6 p.m