Advertisement

2024 Valero Texas Open Sunday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

Riley Hamel
·2 min read

With 18 holes left of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio in Texas, Akshay Bhatia leads by four shots at 15 under after a third-round 4-under 68.

Denny McCarthy, looking for his first win on the PGA Tour, is alone in second at 11 under. Three shots behind him is Brendon Todd at 8 under, while Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley are tied for fourth at 7 under.

The purse at the Valero is $9.2 million with $1.656 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

Valero: Photos | Best merchandise

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open. All times listed are ET.

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Tee time

Players

10:20 a.m.

Martin Laird, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson

10:30 a.m.

Chez Reavie, Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat

10:40 a.m.

Ryan Moore, Matti Schmid, Peter Kuest

10:50 a.m.

Chan Kim, Andrew Novak, Bud Cauley

11 a.m.

Keith Mitchell, Josh Teater, Max Homa

11:10 a.m.

Nick Hardy, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens

11:20 a.m.

Parker Coody, Mac Meissner, Jordan Spieth

11:30 a.m.

Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Vince Whaley

11:40 a.m.

Tommy Fleetwood, Alexander Bjork, Adam Scott

11:50 a.m.

Mark Hubbard, Thorbjorn Olesen, Adam Schenk

12 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover, Ben Martin

12:10 p.m.

Rico Hoey, Stewart Cink, Alex Noren

12:20 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg

12:30 p.m.

Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd

10th tee

Tee time

Players

10:20 a.m.

Vincent Norrman, C.T. Pan, Davis Thompson

10:30 a.m.

Garrick Higgo, Kevin Chappell, Brian Harman

10:40 a.m.

Joe Highsmith, Aaron Baddeley, Tyler Duncan

10:50 a.m.

Corey Conners, Carl Yuan, Nate Lashley

11 a.m.

Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim, Bronson Burgoon

11:10 a.m.

Victor Perez, Robby Shelton, Ryo Hisatsune

11:20 a.m.

Kevin Streelman, Kevin Kisner, Dylan Wu

11:30 a.m.

Charley Hoffman, Harry Hall, Pierceson Coody

11:40 a.m.

Tom Whitney, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Yu

11:50 a.m.

Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard

12 p.m.

David Lipsky, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun

12:10 p.m.

Beau Hossler, Hayden Springer, Adam Svensson

12:20 p.m.

Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles

12:30 p.m.

Ben Silverman, Ryan McCormick

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Valero Texas Open on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Sunday, April 7

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-2:30 p.m

NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 10 a.m.-6 p.m

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek