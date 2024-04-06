Advertisement

2024 Valero Texas Open Saturday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

Riley Hamel
·3 min read

After 36 holes of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio in Texas, Akshay Bhatia holds a five-shot lead at 11 under after a second-round 2-under 70, a solid follow-up to his 63 on Thursday.

Brendon Todd, Russell Henley and Denny McCarthy are tied for second at 6 under, while Rory McIlroy is alone in fifth at 5 under.

Bhatia, who’s finished T-17 and T-11 in two starts since missing the cut at the Players Championship, has one PGA Tour win on his resume, the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

The purse at the Valero is $9.2 million with $1.656 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

Valero: Photos | Best merchandise

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open. All times listed are ET.

Saturday tee times

1st tee

Tee time

Players

10:25 a.m.

Alexander Bjork, C.T. Pan, Justin Lower

10:35 a.m.

Garrick Higgo, Sam Stevens, Kevin Streelman

10:45 a.m.

Ben Griffin, Chez Reavie, Hideki Matsuyama

10:55 a.m.

Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Max Homa

11:05 a.m.

Chan Kim, Rico Hoey, Pierceson Coody

11:15 a.m.

Bronson Burgoon, Kevin Chappell, Victor Perez

11:25 a.m.

Lucas Glover, Stewart Cink, Austin Eckroat

11:35 a.m.

Aaron Baddeley, Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan

11:45 a.m.

Mark Hubbard, Corey Conners, Martin Laird

11:55 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, Thorbjorn Olsen, Ryan Moore

12:05 p.m.

Matti Schmid, Robby Shelton, Nick Hardy

12:15 p.m.

Webb Simpson, Adam Schenk, Peter Kuest

12:25 p.m.

Denny McCarthy, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood

12:35 p.m.

Akshay Bhatia, Brendon Todd, Russell Henley

10th tee

Tee time

Players

10:25 a.m.

Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg, Davis Thompson

10:35 a.m.

Ben Silverman, Keith Mitchell, Mate Lashley

10:45 a.m.

Kevin Kisner, Adam Svensson, Josh Teater

10:55 a.m.

Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S.H. Kim

11:05 a.m.

Tom Whitney, Vince Whaley, Andrew oivak

11:15 a.m.

Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman, Tyson Alexander

11:25 a.m.

Joe Highsmith, Parker Coody, Lanto Griffin

11:35 a.m.

Bud Cauley, Ben Kohles, Alex Noren

11:45 a.m.

Kevin Yu, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick

11:55 a.m.

Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hoojgaard

12:05 p.m.

Carl Yuan, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brandt Snedker

12:15 p.m.

J.J. Spaun, Vincent Norrman, David Lipsky

12:25 p.m.

Dylan Wu, Bea Hossler

12:35 p.m.

Ryo Hisatune, Hayden Springer

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Valero Texas Open on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Saturday, April 6

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3:30 p.m

NBC: 3:30-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 3-6 p.m

ESPN+: 10 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, April 7

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-2:30 p.m

NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 10 a.m.-6 p.m

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek