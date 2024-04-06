2024 Valero Texas Open Saturday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

After 36 holes of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio in Texas, Akshay Bhatia holds a five-shot lead at 11 under after a second-round 2-under 70, a solid follow-up to his 63 on Thursday.

Brendon Todd, Russell Henley and Denny McCarthy are tied for second at 6 under, while Rory McIlroy is alone in fifth at 5 under.

Bhatia, who’s finished T-17 and T-11 in two starts since missing the cut at the Players Championship, has one PGA Tour win on his resume, the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

The purse at the Valero is $9.2 million with $1.656 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

Valero: Photos | Best merchandise

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open. All times listed are ET.

Saturday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 10:25 a.m. Alexander Bjork, C.T. Pan, Justin Lower 10:35 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Sam Stevens, Kevin Streelman 10:45 a.m. Ben Griffin, Chez Reavie, Hideki Matsuyama 10:55 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Max Homa 11:05 a.m. Chan Kim, Rico Hoey, Pierceson Coody 11:15 a.m. Bronson Burgoon, Kevin Chappell, Victor Perez 11:25 a.m. Lucas Glover, Stewart Cink, Austin Eckroat 11:35 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan 11:45 a.m. Mark Hubbard, Corey Conners, Martin Laird 11:55 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Thorbjorn Olsen, Ryan Moore 12:05 p.m. Matti Schmid, Robby Shelton, Nick Hardy 12:15 p.m. Webb Simpson, Adam Schenk, Peter Kuest 12:25 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood 12:35 p.m. Akshay Bhatia, Brendon Todd, Russell Henley

10th tee

Tee time Players 10:25 a.m. Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg, Davis Thompson 10:35 a.m. Ben Silverman, Keith Mitchell, Mate Lashley 10:45 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Adam Svensson, Josh Teater 10:55 a.m. Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S.H. Kim 11:05 a.m. Tom Whitney, Vince Whaley, Andrew oivak 11:15 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman, Tyson Alexander 11:25 a.m. Joe Highsmith, Parker Coody, Lanto Griffin 11:35 a.m. Bud Cauley, Ben Kohles, Alex Noren 11:45 a.m. Kevin Yu, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick 11:55 a.m. Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hoojgaard 12:05 p.m. Carl Yuan, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brandt Snedker 12:15 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Vincent Norrman, David Lipsky 12:25 p.m. Dylan Wu, Bea Hossler 12:35 p.m. Ryo Hisatune, Hayden Springer

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Valero Texas Open on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Saturday, April 6

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3:30 p.m

NBC: 3:30-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 3-6 p.m

ESPN+: 10 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, April 7

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-2:30 p.m

NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 10 a.m.-6 p.m

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek