2024 Valero Texas Open Saturday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch
After 36 holes of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio in Texas, Akshay Bhatia holds a five-shot lead at 11 under after a second-round 2-under 70, a solid follow-up to his 63 on Thursday.
Brendon Todd, Russell Henley and Denny McCarthy are tied for second at 6 under, while Rory McIlroy is alone in fifth at 5 under.
Bhatia, who’s finished T-17 and T-11 in two starts since missing the cut at the Players Championship, has one PGA Tour win on his resume, the 2023 Barracuda Championship.
The purse at the Valero is $9.2 million with $1.656 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open. All times listed are ET.
Saturday tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
10:25 a.m.
Alexander Bjork, C.T. Pan, Justin Lower
10:35 a.m.
Garrick Higgo, Sam Stevens, Kevin Streelman
10:45 a.m.
Ben Griffin, Chez Reavie, Hideki Matsuyama
10:55 a.m.
Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Max Homa
11:05 a.m.
Chan Kim, Rico Hoey, Pierceson Coody
11:15 a.m.
Bronson Burgoon, Kevin Chappell, Victor Perez
11:25 a.m.
Lucas Glover, Stewart Cink, Austin Eckroat
11:35 a.m.
Aaron Baddeley, Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan
11:45 a.m.
Mark Hubbard, Corey Conners, Martin Laird
11:55 a.m.
Jordan Spieth, Thorbjorn Olsen, Ryan Moore
12:05 p.m.
Matti Schmid, Robby Shelton, Nick Hardy
12:15 p.m.
Webb Simpson, Adam Schenk, Peter Kuest
12:25 p.m.
Denny McCarthy, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
12:35 p.m.
Akshay Bhatia, Brendon Todd, Russell Henley
10th tee
Tee time
Players
10:25 a.m.
Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg, Davis Thompson
10:35 a.m.
Ben Silverman, Keith Mitchell, Mate Lashley
10:45 a.m.
Kevin Kisner, Adam Svensson, Josh Teater
10:55 a.m.
Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S.H. Kim
11:05 a.m.
Tom Whitney, Vince Whaley, Andrew oivak
11:15 a.m.
Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman, Tyson Alexander
11:25 a.m.
Joe Highsmith, Parker Coody, Lanto Griffin
11:35 a.m.
Bud Cauley, Ben Kohles, Alex Noren
11:45 a.m.
Kevin Yu, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick
11:55 a.m.
Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hoojgaard
12:05 p.m.
Carl Yuan, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brandt Snedker
12:15 p.m.
J.J. Spaun, Vincent Norrman, David Lipsky
12:25 p.m.
Dylan Wu, Bea Hossler
12:35 p.m.
Ryo Hisatune, Hayden Springer
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Valero Texas Open on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.
Saturday, April 6
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3:30 p.m
NBC: 3:30-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 3-6 p.m
ESPN+: 10 a.m.-6 p.m
Sunday, April 7
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-2:30 p.m
NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m
ESPN+: 10 a.m.-6 p.m