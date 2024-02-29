2024 USF football schedule announced, with Alabama, Miami games

The USF football team’s 2024 schedule includes a pair of Friday matchups and a conference opener at one of the AAC’s top teams.

The Bulls start conference play Sept. 28 at Tulane, which won the league in 2022 and played for the title in ‘23. USF faces another one of the AAC’s top brands, Memphis, on Oct. 11. That’s a marquee Friday matchup that could have conference championship implications. USF’s other Friday game is at in-state foe Florida Atlantic on Nov. 1. Both of those games come after open dates.

Those are among the highlights on the conference schedule, which was unveiled Thursday. The Bulls’ non-conference schedule has been previously announced. It includes a Week 2 trip to Alabama as part of a three-game series that was finalized in 2019. The Crimson Tide visited Raymond James Stadium last season. The Bulls also host Miami on Sept. 21 for the Hurricanes’ first visit in 11 years.

2024 USF football schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Bethune-Cookman

Sept. 7: at Alabama

Sept. 14: at Southern Miss

Sept. 21: vs. Miami

Sept. 28: at Tulane

Oct. 5: Off

Oct. 11 (Friday): vs. Memphis

Oct. 19: vs. Alabama Birmingham

Oct. 26: Off

Nov. 1 (Friday): at Florida Atlantic

Nov. 9: vs. Navy

Nov. 16: vs. Charlotte

Nov. 23: vs. Tulsa

Nov. 30: at Rice

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.