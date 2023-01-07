2024 USC target KJ Bolden narrows down his list

K.J. Bolden, the Buford High School (Buford, Ga.) five-star standout, ranks Georgia, Tennessee, USC, Oregon, South Carolina, Alabama, Michigan State, Ohio State, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, LSU, Clemson, and Colorado as his top schools.

Bolden is the No. 4 recruit in the junior class (the class of 2024). The speedster is ranked as the No. 2 recruit in Georgia, which is loaded with talent in the 2024 cycle, and is also the top-ranked safety.

Bolden can also play receiver and is one of the best athletes if not the best in the class. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete also runs track. He was in the top 10 in the state of Georgia in the 100 and 200M races.

Bolden has taken recent visits to Georgia, Ohio State, and Clemson. The junior primarily plays receiver and safety for Buford. The five-star has great acceleration and quickness. He is a threat to score a touchdown on any play as a wide receiver.

He recorded 23 catches for 422 yards and two touchdowns as a junior according to MaxPreps. Bolden has two teammates at Buford HS, four-star prospects King Joesph Edwards and Jaylen Neal, who are also targets for the USC Trojans as well.

Five-Star Safety KJ Bolden has narrowed his 40+ offer list down to 1️⃣5️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 185 S from Buford, GA is ranked as the No. 4 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 1 S)https://t.co/L94OQn11PY pic.twitter.com/txBP5rn2YY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 2, 2023

