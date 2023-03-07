2024 USC target Jordan Lockhart decommits from Ole Miss

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco three-star linebacker Jordan Lockhart has decommitted from Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. He announced the news on Twitter.

Lockhart is the No. 391 overall prospect and No. 41 linebacker in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 30 player in the state California.

His older brother, Danny Lockhart Jr., announced that he was walking on to Ole Miss from USC last year, so the Trojans could be in play here, especially with Lockhart being a local from Belloflower (Calif).

Lockhart holds offers from Alabama, Arizona, Maryland, Utah, Texas, Oregon and USC.

The 6-2, 230-pound linebacker tallied 60 tackles in 2022, plus 3 sacks and 2 pass breakups in leading the Bosco Braves to the state title.

There is no doubt that USC is making a bold run at Lockhart. Focus less here on the raw recruiting ranking, more on the value of keeping a Southern California prospect home and building a fence around the Trojans’ back yard.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire