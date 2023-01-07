2024 USC target adds Trojans to his top 15

There is no doubt that USC — in order to take the big next step from being a contender for the College Football Playoff to actually becoming a playoff team — needs to get some significant prospects from the Deep South. King Joseph Edwards, a 6-5, 242-pound four-star 2024 edge defender out of Buford High School in Georgia, currently has the Trojans as one of his top 15 schools for next season.

Edwards is the No. 7 athlete and No. 34 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Edwards also doubles as tight end for Buford as well.

Two of his teammates at Buford — 5-star 2024 ATH/WR/RB KJ Bolden and 2024 ATH/WR Jaylen Neal, could be a package deal. The Georgia native trio represents three of the top 25 players in the 2024 class.

His list included other schools in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. The other schools on his list are Michigan, USC, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, NC State, Oregon, Texas, Michigan State, Florida State, and Cincinnati.

