2024 USC running back target sets top 8 schools

The USC Trojans were among the top eight schools for four-star 2024 Wharton (FL) running back Stacy Gage on Wednesday. USC was joined by Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Gage is rated the No. 140 overall prospect and the No. 12 running back, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 219 overall prospect and the No. 17 running back via the 247Sports overall rankings.

The No. 12 RB nationwide (247Sports Composite) released his top eight schools on New Year’s Day. Gage is down to Colorado, Florida, Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, USC, Alabama and Miami, with Miami and OU being the favorites to land the four-star prospect.

Gage transferred from IMG to Wharton ahead of the 2022 season, citing a longing to play closer to home before his eventual move to the college ranks. Gage tallied 139 carries for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games for the Wildcats in 2022.

