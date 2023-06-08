2024 USC football schedule — all 12 opponents are set

Our friends at Badgers Wire, and all our fellow College Wire sites in the Big Ten, have a lot to talk about. The Big Ten released its 2024 football schedule and the football scheduling system it will use. That’s going to fill these upcoming weeks in June and July with a lot of discussion, analysis, and — perhaps — some travel planning for various fan bases.

Ben Kenney of Badgers Wire noted the Big Ten schedule release by picking up on some leaked details before the official announcement:

“The changes will begin in 2024, lining up with the additions of USC and UCLA to the conference and the expansion of the College Football Playoff. More specifics will be released as the week continues, but it’s safe to say Wisconsin’s path to the Big Ten Championship game is about to get much tougher,” Kenney wrote.

He continued:

“USC is on the rise under Lincoln Riley, coming close to a Playoff appearance in his first season at the helm. Heisman quarterback Caleb Williams will likely be in the NFL when 2024 rolls around, but the trip out to USC projects to be as tough as any other road trip in the conference.”

Let’s look at all 12 USC football opponents in 2024. We don’t know when each of the 12 games will be played, but we now know all 12 opponents.

Here they are, as first reported by Nicole Auerbach and Scott Dochterman of The Athletic:

LSU: SEPTEMBER 1

We know that USC-LSU is set for Sunday, September 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. That’s a confirmed date.

SAN JOSE STATE, SEPTEMBER 7

This date is also set. The USC-SJSU game might be on Peacock, but that’s early speculation.

NOTRE DAME, NOVEMBER 30

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 04: (L to R) NBC Sports commentators Jac Collinsworth, Chris Simms and Rodney Harrison laugh during a segment prior to the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

NBC having both Notre Dame football and a Big Ten deal should mean that most USC-Notre Dame games in the coming decade will be on NBC. No official announcement has been made about the 2024 game, however.

This game is set for November 30, 2024. This, the LSU game, and the San Jose State game are the only three games in which the date is known. The other nine games don’t have a date yet.

MICHIGAN

Michigan in the L.A. Coliseum. What a sight that will be!

WISCONSIN

The rematch of the 1963 Rose Bowl will be a momentous event.

IOWA

Iowa has historically struggled in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, based on its Rose Bowl results. The Trojans will try to keep Iowa out of the win column in L.A.

PENN STATE

James Franklin, who was rumored to be in the mix for the USC head coaching job in 2021, will coach against Lincoln Riley in Happy Valley. We can’t wait (but we will have to).

UCLA

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; General view of the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Damon Johnson (59) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. USC defeated UCLA 43-38. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC. UCLA. Big Ten football!

Wait a minute, what?

That’s the new world we’re about to live in.

MARYLAND

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley watches a play against Michigan during the second half at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

USC will visit Maryland, giving the Trojans a chance to recruit even more in the DMV, where Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison are from.

NORTHWESTERN

Nov 19, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks the sidelines during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

USC will catch a plane flight to Chicago and gain a chance to recruit and network in the Windy City.

PURDUE

The Trojans travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, to visit the Boilermakers. They will try to avenge their loss to Purdue in the 1967 Rose Bowl. Purdue was led by quarterback Bob Griese, who would become — six years later — the quarterback of the 17-0 Miami Dolphins, the only unbeaten Super Bowl champion in NFL history.

ILLINOIS

Illinois comes to Los Angeles for the first time since the 2008 Rose Bowl, when it lost to USC.

