2024 USC Big Ten football opponents leaked hours before official reveal

The Big Ten football schedule reveal, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, has been preceded by some schedule leaks. These are not official announcements, but these sorts of leaks usually point to the actual schedule. They generally represent what will be accurate information.

Courtesy of our friends at Badgers Wire, four USC opponents have been leaked in advance of the official Big Ten football schedule release.

USC’s move to the Big Ten has created a lot of speculation about its future opponents, and more specifically, about the schedule rotation and structure in which the Trojans will operate. After Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported these leaked schedule details, the speculation will intensify … and the excitement will build.

Below are the four leaked opponents plus a few other schedule leaks:

USC BIG TEN OPPONENT NO. 1: MICHIGAN AT HOME

USC playing Michigan in the Coliseum, not the Rose Bowl, will be amazing and different.

USC BIG TEN OPPONENT NO. 2: IOWA AT HOME

USC’s trip to Iowa City won’t occur in 2024.

USC BIG TEN OPPONENT NO. 3: WISCONSIN AT HOME

The USC-Wisconsin 1963 Rose Bowl is one of the greatest college football games ever played. Wisconsin will return to Los Angeles, but not to the Rose Bowl Stadium. It will go to the Coliseum, as will Michigan, according to McMurphy’s leaked report.

USC BIG TEN OPPONENT NO. 4: PENN STATE ON THE ROAD

USC at Penn State with over 100,000 in attendance? What a scene that will be. It will be part of the Trojans’ new life on the big stage in the Big Ten. This game is almost certain to be a Big Noon Saturday game on Fox Sports.

NON-USC BIG TEN SCHEDULE LEAKS: OHIO STATE AT UCLA

The Buckeyes will go to the Rose Bowl — the stadium, not the game — for this contest against the Bruins. Big Ten action, it’s fantastic!

OTHER LEAKS: UCLA AT MICHIGAN

The 1983 Rose Bowl (Photo: Georg Gerster) pic.twitter.com/3OZ7ynzzIX — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) January 6, 2022

What was once a Big Ten-Pac-10 Rose Bowl in 1983 will now be a Big Ten Conference game. This is the new era.

OTHER LEAKS: NEBRASKA AT UCLA

At the UCLA/Nebraska football game with this cornhead @NakedBert pic.twitter.com/upY4iAMvki — Skelly P (@Skelly___P) September 14, 2013

This will not be the first time the Huskers have played the Bruins in Pasadena. It will be the first meeting as conference opponents, however.

OTHER LEAKS: UCLA AT IOWA

A rematch of the 1986 Rose Bowl, but it’s now an all-Big Ten game.

