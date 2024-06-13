2024 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three state champions jumped into the mix this week, with minimal movement elsewhere, as the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 continues to wind down.

Illinois 2A titlist Carterville took over the ninth spot this week on the strength of the (38-1) Lions’ pair of 1-0 victories in the state final four. Carterville defeated Rockridge in 10 innings in the semis and North Boone in the championship. The Lions’ only loss came in their season opener, 1-0 to Kentucky powerhouse McCracken County, on March 15.

Meanwhile, new No. 16 St. John Vianney defeated two Super 25 squads in succession en route to their second straight New Jersey Non-Public A crown. The (26-1) Lancers eliminated then-No. 16 Notre Dame with a 3-0 triumph ahead of last week’s poll, then edged No. 15 Mount St. Dominic, 4-1, last Thursday in the championship game. St. John Vianney’s lone loss was 2-0 to Immaculate Heart Academy in the Blue Eagles’ Anthony LaRezza Invitational on April 13.

No. 23 Riverside (24-3) defeated Hickory and Kellam last week to claim its first Virginia Class 5 state championship, in just the program’s ninth year of existence.

State rankings submitted by the 2024 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – June 13, 2024

1. Northwest Rankin (Miss.)

Record: 34-0 | PR: 1

2. Calvary Baptist (La.)

Record: 35-2 | PR: 2

3. Sterlington (La.)

Record: 33-1 | PR: 3

4. Orange Beach (Ala.)

Record: 46-1 | PR: 4

5. St. Anthony’s (N.Y.)

Record: 25-0 | PR: 5

6. Austintown-Fitch (Ohio)

Record: 23-1 | PR: 6

7. Walsh Jesuit (Ohio)

Record: 22-1 | PR: 7

8. Diamond (Mo.)

Record: 38-1 | PR: 8

9. Carterville (Ill.)

Record: 38-1 | PR: NR

10. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 31-2 | PR: 9

11. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 30-2 | PR: 10

12. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 26-2 | PR: 11

13. Lake Central (Ind.)

Record: 32-2 | PR: 12

14. Skyview (Wash.)

Record: 28-1-1 | PR: 13

15. Saint Francis (Calif.)

Record: 28-1 | PR: 14

16. St. John Vianney (N.J.)

Record: 26-1 | PR: NR

17. Mount St. Dominic (N.J.)

Record: 30-2 | PR: 15

18. Bartow (Fla.)

Record: 30-2 | PR: 16

19. Sheridan (Ark.)

Record: 29-2 | PR: 17

20. Pacifica (Calif.)

Record: 27-2 | PR: 18

21. Notre Dame (N.J.)

Record: 25-2 | PR: 19

22. Katy (Texas)

Record: 39-3-1 | PR: 20

23. Riverside (Va.)

Record: 24-3 | PR: NR

24. Owyhee (Utah)

Record: 25-4 | PR: 24

25. St. Thomas More (La.)

Record: 31-4-1 | PR: t-25

Dropped out: Marist (Ill.), North DeSoto (La.), Oak Grove (N.C.) and Shenendehowa (N.Y.).

