2024 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ohio and New Jersey state tournaments were cause for subtle changes in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 this week, as softball seasons around the country continue to wind down.

No. 6 Austintown-Fitch (23-1) captured the Ohio Division I state title on Saturday with a 4-0 ranked victory over Watkins Memorial (31-2), which actually moved up one place to ninth in the poll. Watkins defeated Anthony Wayne (30-2), who had been ranked ahead of them in eighth, 2-0 in Friday’s Division I semifinal.

Lake Central (32-2) dropped a spot to 12th after being ousted by Penn, 4-2, in Saturday’s Indiana Class 4A semi-state semifinal, while Mount St. Dominic (30-1) remained 15th and continued to advance in the New Jersey state playoffs. Notre Dame (25-2), meanwhile, lost three places after a 3-0 loss to St. John Vianney in Monday’s South Jersey non-public Class A final.

Marist (35-3) stayed put at No. 21 after picking up a pair of Illinois state tournament triumphs. The Red Hawks play one-loss Mundelein (36-1) in the 4A state semis on Friday.

State rankings submitted by the 2024 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – June 6, 2024

1. Northwest Rankin (Miss.)

Record: 34-0 | PR: 1

2. Calvary Baptist (La.)

Record: 35-2 | PR: 2

3. Sterlington (La.)

Record: 33-1 | PR: 3

4. Orange Beach (Ala.)

Record: 46-1 | PR: 4

5. St. Anthony’s (N.Y.)

Record: 25-0 | PR: 5

6. Austintown-Fitch (Ohio)

Record: 23-1 | PR: 6

7. Walsh Jesuit (Ohio)

Record: 22-1 | PR: 7

8. Diamond (Mo.)

Record: 38-1 | PR: 9

9. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 31-2 | PR: 10

10. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 30-2 | PR: 8

11. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 26-2 | PR: 12

12. Lake Central (Ind.)

Record: 32-2 | PR: 11

13. Skyview (Wash.)

Record: 28-1-1 | PR: 13

14. Saint Francis (Calif.)

Record: 28-1 | PR: 14

15. Mount St. Dominic (N.J.)

Record: 30-1 | PR: 15

16. Bartow (Fla.)

Record: 30-2 | PR: 17

17. Sheridan (Ark.)

Record: 29-2 | PR: 18

18. Pacifica (Calif.)

Record: 27-2 | PR: 19

19. Notre Dame (N.J.)

Record: 25-2 | PR: 16

20. Katy (Texas)

Record: 39-3-1 | PR: 20

21. Marist (Ill.)

Record: 35-3 | PR: 21

22. Oak Grove (N.C.)

Record: 24-3 | PR: 22

23. Shenendehowa (N.Y.)

Record: 16-3 | PR: 23

24. Owyhee (Utah)

Record: 25-4 | PR: 24

t-25. St. Thomas More (La.)

Record: 31-4-1 | PR: t-25

t-25. North DeSoto (La.)

Record: 31-5 | PR: t-25

Dropped out: none.

