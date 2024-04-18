2024 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Katy continued to overwhelm its opponents to stay No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a third week.

The (29-1-1) Tigers blanked Seven Lakes 16-0 on Tuesday to win their 11th straight game and run their record to 21-0-1 over their last 22 contests. For the season, the Tigers have outscored their opponents by an impressive 319-10 margin.

Katy has not allowed a run since an 11-1 victory over Katy Taylor on March 22, while scoring 104 over that stretch. A second meeting with Katy Taylor is up next for the Tigers on Friday.

Meanwhile, six of the next seven teams remain unchanged this week, including the next five in a row. Northwest Rankin (25-0), Jackson (13-1), Calvary Baptist (32-2), Sterlington (28-1) and Orange Beach (27-0) combined to go 8-0, before newcomers Oak Grove (17-0) and Lancaster (14-1) jumped into the mix at No. 7 and 9, respectively. Calvary Baptist and Sterlington both continued their winning ways with Louisiana state regional playoff victories.

Saint Francis (16-0) stayed put at the No. 8 position, while Watkins Memorial (11-0) gained four spots to round out the top 10.

Unbeaten Lake Central (14-0) is the other school debuting this week, at No. 15. Two losses apiece dropped Lebanon and Lincoln-Way East out, and also left no room for Red Mountain at the bottom of the rankings.

State rankings submitted by the 2024 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – April 18, 2024

1. Katy (Texas)

Record: 29-1-1 | PR: 1

2. Northwest Rankin (Miss.)

Record: 25-0 | PR: 2

3. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 13-1 | PR: 3

4. Calvary Baptist (La.)

Record: 32-2 | PR: 4

5. Sterlington (La.)

Record: 28-1 | PR: 5

6. Orange Beach (Ala.)

Record: 27-0 | PR: 6

7. Oak Grove (N.C.)

Record: 17-0 | PR: NR

8. Saint Francis (Calif.)

Record: 16-0 | PR: 8

9. Lancaster (Ohio)

Record: 14-1 | PR: NR

10. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 11-0 | PR: 14

11. Basha (Ariz.)

Record: 23-1-1 | PR: 10

12. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 7-0 | PR: 11

13. Diamond (Mo.)

Record: 25-0 | PR: 12

14. Sheridan (Ark.)

Record: 19-0 | PR: 13

15. Lake Central (Ind.)

Record: 14-0 | PR: NR

16. Austintown-Fitch (Ohio)

Record: 8-1 | PR: 8

17. Bartow (Fla.)

Record: 21-1 | PR: 15

18. Owyhee (Utah)

Record: 12-1 | PR: 16

19. Pacifica (Calif.)

Record: 19-2 | PR: 17

20. Bingham (Utah)

Record: 13-1 | PR: 18

21. Antioch (Ill.)

Record: 11-1 | PR: 20

22. St. Thomas More (La.)

Record: 29-3-1 | PR: 21

23. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 6-0 | PR: 22

24. Marist (Ill.)

Record: 13-1 | PR: 23

t-25. Ballard (Ky.)

Record: 10-2 | PR: 19

t-25. North DeSoto (La.)

Record: 28-4 | PR: t-24

Dropped out: Lebanon (Ohio), Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) and Red Mountain (Ariz.).

