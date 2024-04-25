2024 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Top-ranked Katy continued to pace an unchanged first five in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a fourth week.

The (32-1-1) Tigers easily defeated Katy Taylor for the second time this season, 15-1 last Friday, but allowed just their second run in a nine-game stretch — which was also to the Mustangs in a 11-1 win on March 22. In its other game this past week, Katy blanked Liberty, 7-0 on Monday. The Tigers, who have outscored opponents 341-11 this season, open a best-of-three Texas Class 6A bi-district series with Fort Bend Dulles later today.

No. 2 Northwest Rankin (26-0) captured its lone game and third-ranked Jackson (15-1) won twice. Calvary Baptist (33-2) and Sterlington (31-1) both won their Louisiana state quarterfinals to advance to the final four later this week. Fourth-ranked Calvary faces Notre Dame in the Division III select semis, while No. 5 Sterlington plays Jena in Saturday’s Division III non-select matchup.

Seventh-ranked Watkins Memorial (18-0) stayed unbeaten and added seven victories to its ledger, including a 4-1 victory over then-No. 10 Lancaster last Saturday to move up three spots in the rankings. The biggest gainer of the week, though, was Lake Central (20-0), which advanced five places.

On the other side of things, Lancaster (18-2) and Oak Grove (19-1) both dropped six spots following losses, while two defeats apiece knocked Antioch, Ballard and Basha out entirely.

A pair of perfect New York squads — Shenendehowa (9-0) and St. Anthony’s (11-0) — jumped into the mix at No. 12 and 14, respectively. New Jersey’s Notre Dame (9-1), which has won three straight since a 1-0 loss to Robbinsville last Thursday, is the other newcomer this week at No. 20.

State rankings submitted by the 2024 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – April 25, 2024

1. Katy (Texas)

Record: 32-1-1 | PR: 1

2. Northwest Rankin (Miss.)

Record: 26-0 | PR: 2

3. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 15-1 | PR: 3

4. Calvary Baptist (La.)

Record: 33-2 | PR: 4

5. Sterlington (La.)

Record: 31-1 | PR: 5

6. Saint Francis (Calif.)

Record: 18-0 | PR: 8

7. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 18-0 | PR: 10

8. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 13-0 | PR: 12

9. Diamond (Mo.)

Record: 31-0 | PR: 13

10. Lake Central (Ind.)

Record: 20-0 | PR: 15

11. Orange Beach (Ala.)

Record: 34-1 | PR: 6

12. Shenendehowa (N.Y.)

Record: 9-0 | PR: NR

13. Oak Grove (N.C.)

Record: 19-1 | PR: 7

14. St. Anthony’s (N.Y.)

Record: 11-0 | PR: NR

15. Lancaster (Ohio)

Record: 18-2 | PR: 9

16. Austintown-Fitch (Ohio)

Record: 11-1 | PR: 16

17. Bartow (Fla.)

Record: 23-1 | PR: 17

18. Owyhee (Utah)

Record: 15-1 | PR: 18

19. Sheridan (Ark.)

Record: 21-1 | PR: 14

20. Notre Dame (N.J.)

Record: 9-1 | PR: NR

21. Pacifica (Calif.)

Record: 21-2 | PR: 19

22. St. Thomas More (La.)

Record: 31-3-1 | PR: 22

23. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 11-1 | PR: 23

24. Marist (Ill.)

Record: 19-1 | PR: 24

t-25. Bingham (Utah)

Record: 14-2 | PR: 20

t-25. North DeSoto (La.)

Record: 30-4 | PR: t-25

Dropped out: Antioch (Ill.), Ballard (Ky.) and Basha (Ariz.).

