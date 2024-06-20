2024 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With spring seasons winding down, and just a few states still competing, there were no changes this week to the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.

More than half of the teams in the ranking won state championships this season. Eight of the first 10 teams, including the first six are state titlists.

Four others finished second in their respective state tournaments.

State rankings submitted by the 2024 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule.

The final ranking for the spring season is next Thursday. The NFCA Summer/Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll will start in late August.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – June 20, 2024

1. Northwest Rankin (Miss.)

Record: 34-0 | PR: 1

2. Calvary Baptist (La.)

Record: 35-2 | PR: 2

3. Sterlington (La.)

Record: 33-1 | PR: 3

4. Orange Beach (Ala.)

Record: 46-1 | PR: 4

5. St. Anthony’s (N.Y.)

Record: 25-0 | PR: 5

6. Austintown-Fitch (Ohio)

Record: 23-1 | PR: 6

7. Walsh Jesuit (Ohio)

Record: 22-1 | PR: 7

8. Diamond (Mo.)

Record: 38-1 | PR: 8

9. Carterville (Ill.)

Record: 38-1 | PR: 9

10. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 31-2 | PR: 10

11. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 30-2 | PR: 11

12. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 26-2 | PR: 12

13. Lake Central (Ind.)

Record: 32-2 | PR: 13

14. Skyview (Wash.)

Record: 28-1-1 | PR: 14

15. Saint Francis (Calif.)

Record: 28-1 | PR: 15

16. St. John Vianney (N.J.)

Record: 26-1 | PR: 16

17. Mount St. Dominic (N.J.)

Record: 30-2 | PR: 17

18. Bartow (Fla.)

Record: 30-2 | PR: 18

19. Sheridan (Ark.)

Record: 29-2 | PR: 19

20. Pacifica (Calif.)

Record: 27-2 | PR: 20

21. Notre Dame (N.J.)

Record: 25-2 | PR: 21

22. Katy (Texas)

Record: 39-3-1 | PR: 22

23. Riverside (Va.)

Record: 24-3 | PR: 23

24. Owyhee (Utah)

Record: 25-4 | PR: 24

25. St. Thomas More (La.)

Record: 31-4-1 | PR: 25

Dropped out: none.

