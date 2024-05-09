2024 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Top-ranked Katy rolled through another playoff series to continue as the leader in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a sixth straight week.

The (36-1-1) Tigers blanked Cesar E. Chavez twice — 10-0 and 15-0 — in their best-of-three Texas Class 6A matchup, and will face Cinco Ranch next in a regional quarterfinal later today.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Northwest Rankin (31-0) cruised through both games of its Class 7A playoff series against D’Iberville, then routed Ocean Springs, 11-2, on Wednesday in the opener of their Mississippi state semifinal. The second game of that best-of-three series is set for Friday.

The next six teams in the Super 25 also remained the same this week, with seventh-ranked Orange Beach (42-1) performing particularly impressively. The Makos beat their three opponents by a 36-1 combined margin.

The first change came at No. 9, with Walsh Jesuit (19-0) moving up a spot after winning more four games. Fellow Ohio school Austintown-Fitch (17-1) won its three games by a 46-0 margin to join them in the top 10.

New York schools were the top movers. Unbeaten St. Anthony’s (19-0) gained five places to 11th, while Shenendehowa slipped six spots to No. 15.

One-loss Thunder Ridge (21-1) is the lone newcomer to the rankings at No. 23, replacing Roncalli, which dropped out this week after a pair of defeats.

State rankings submitted by the 2024 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – May 9, 2024

1. Katy (Texas)

Record: 36-1-1 | PR: 1

2. Northwest Rankin (Miss.)

Record: 31-0 | PR: 2

3. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 18-1 | PR: 3

4. Calvary Baptist (La.)

Record: 35-2 | PR: 4

5. Sterlington (La.)

Record: 33-1 | PR: 5

6. Saint Francis (Calif.)

Record: 23-0 | PR: 6

7. Orange Beach (Ala.)

Record: 42-1 | PR: 7

8. Lake Central (Ind.)

Record: 27-0 | PR: 8

9. Walsh Jesuit (Ohio)

Record: 19-0 | PR: 10

10. Austintown-Fitch (Ohio)

Record: 17-1 | PR: 11

11. St. Anthony’s (N.Y.)

Record: 19-0 | PR: 15

12. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 25-1 | PR: 12

13. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 20-1 | PR: 13

14. Diamond (Mo.)

Record: 35-1 | PR: 16

15. Shenendehowa (N.Y.)

Record: 15-2 | PR: 9

16. Lancaster (Ohio)

Record: 21-2 | PR: 17

17. Bartow (Fla.)

Record: 26-1 | PR: 18

18. Oak Grove (N.C.)

Record: 22-2 | PR: 14

19. Owyhee (Utah)

Record: 19-2 | PR: 19

20. Sheridan (Ark.)

Record: 25-2 | PR: 20

21. Mount St. Dominic (N.J.)

Record: 19-1 | PR: 21

22. Notre Dame (N.J.)

Record: 18-1 | PR: 22

23. Thunder Ridge (Idaho)

Record: 21-1 | PR: NRR

24. Pacifica (Calif.)

Record: 24-2 | PR: 24

t-25. St. Thomas More (La.)

Record: 31-4-1 | PR: t-25

t-25. North DeSoto (La.)

Record: 31-5 | PR: t-25

Dropped out: Roncalli (Ind.).

