2024 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Katy continued in the top spot in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 this week after a pair of lopsided victories.

The (28-1-1) Tigers mauled Jordan, 15-0, and Paetow, 11-0, and are now undefeated over their last 20 contests. They have won nine straight since an eight-inning scoreless tie with perennial Texas powerhouse Barbers Hill on March 2, and collected 19 victories in their last 21 games. Katy has outscored its opponents 297-10 this season.

Mississippi’s undefeated Northwest Rankin (21-0) continues in the No. 2 position following wins over Petal, South Panola and Lewisburg, while Washington’s Jackson (11-1) regained the third spot it last held two weeks ago following a 9-0 shutout of Kamiak and losses by new-No. 4 Calvary Baptist (31-2) and new-No. 9 Austintown-Fitch (5-1), who were both ahead of the Timberwolves last week.

Sterlington (27-1), Orange Beach (24-0) and unbeaten newcomers Lebanon (3-0) and Saint Francis (14-0) occupy the fifth through No. 8 positions, while Basha (22-1-1) rounds the top 10.

Anthony Wayne (5-0), which finished last season ranked 15th nationally, joins the poll for the first time in 2024 at No. 11 after a perfect start. Bartow (19-1), whose only blemish is a 1-0 loss to unbeaten Melbourne, is this week’s other newcomer at No. 15.

In all, 20 of the 26 ranked schools have one loss or less. Three others have just two defeats.

State rankings submitted by the 2024 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – April 11, 2024

1. Katy (Texas)

Record: 28-1-1 | PR: 1

2. Northwest Rankin (Miss.)

Record: 21-0 | PR: 2

3. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 11-1 | PR: 5

4. Calvary Baptist (La.)

Record: 31-2 | PR: 3

5. Sterlington (La.)

Record: 27-1 | PR: 6

6. Orange Beach (Ala.)

Record: 24-0 | PR: 10

7. Lebanon (Ohio)

Record: 3-0 | PR: NR

8. Saint Francis (Calif.)

Record: 14-0 | PR: NR

9. Austintown-Fitch (Ohio)

Record: 5-1 | PR: 4

10. Basha (Ariz.)

Record: 22-1-1 | PR: 8

11. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 5-0 | PR: NR

12. Diamond (Mo.)

Record: 21-0-1 | PR: 11

13. Sheridan (Ark.)

Record: 16-0 | PR: 13

14. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 9-0 | PR: 12

15. Bartow (Fla.)

Record: 19-1 | PR: NR

16. Owyhee (Utah)

Record: 9-1 | PR: 15

17. Pacifica (Calif.)

Record: 17-2 | PR: 7

18. Bingham (Utah)

Record: 11-1 | PR: 16

19. Ballard (Ky.)

Record: 8-0 | PR: 17

20. Antioch (Ill.)

Record: 6-1 | PR: 9

21. St. Thomas More (La.)

Record: 27-3 | PR: 19

22. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 5-0 | PR: 18

23. Marist (Ill.)

Record: 9-1 | PR: 21

t-24. Lincoln-Way East (Ill.)

Record: 10-3 | PR: 14

t-24. North DeSoto (La.)

Record: 27-4 | PR: 20

25. Red Mountain (Ariz.)

Record: 20-2 | PR: 25

Dropped out: Canyon Del Oro (Ariz.), Lemont (Ill.) and Rockridge (Ill.).

About the NFCA:

The NFCA is the professional organization for fastpitch softball coaches. Known for its highly-regarded coaches polls and All-America awards, the NFCA also educates and supports softball coaches on a variety of different levels: from podcasts to awards, to in-person events and National Convention.

Learn more about the NFCA and consider joining our lineup of over 7,000 coaches today!

National scoreboard from ScoreStream

Live Stream High School Sports on the NFHS Network

Story originally appeared on High School Sports